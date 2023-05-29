Chivas vs Tigres LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Final

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Chivas vs Tigres Live Score
How to watch Chivas vs Tigres Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 9:35 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): In Telemundo.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Chivas vs Tigres: match for the in Liga MX Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Sunday, May 28th, 2023
|
22:35 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Bolivia
|
Sunday, May 28th, 2023
|
21:35 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Brazil
|
Sunday, May 28th, 2023
|
22:35 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Chile
|
Sunday, May 28th, 2023
|
22:35 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Colombia
|
Sunday, May 28th, 2023
|
20:35 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Ecuador
|
Sunday, May 28th, 2023
|
20:35 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Spain
|
Sunday, May 28th, 2023
|
1:35 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Canada
|
Sunday, May 28th, 2023
|
21:35 hours
|
no transmission.
|
USA
|
Sunday, May 28th, 2023
|
21:35 hours
|
In Universo, Peacock and Telemundo.
|
Mexico
|
Sunday, May 28th, 2023
|
19:35 hours
|
In TUDN.
|
Paraguay
|
Sunday, May 28th, 2023
|
22:35 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Peru
|
Sunday, May 28th, 2023
|
22:35 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Uruguay
|
Sunday, May 28th, 2023
|
22:35 hours
|
no transmission.
|
Venezuela
|
Sunday, May 28th, 2023
|
21:35 hours
|
no transmission.
Statement from Chivas
"First objective fulfilled not conceding the goal, second objective not fulfilled scoring the goal, we had a couple of chances, the one we had the best was Cone's, we know what is at stake, therefore, the first 90 minutes not satisfied with the result, we already have to prepare for the second leg because there is little time left."
"On Sunday we start nil-nil, we both want to win, therefore, it will be a great final where anyone can win, we have to be ready to cheer our people, with all our tools we can achieve it."
"Very positive feeling to see the team work, good approach of not conceding and not so much for scoring the goal, now everything is at stake".
Tigres Statements
"We certainly wanted to win the result, but there was a rival in front of us who reached this stage just like us, we tried on the flanks and in the center, but we couldn't score, we couldn't win the match to go on with a winning result, the series is still open, it was demonstrated that we were superior, the rival came looking for their result, which would allow them to continue in the race to seek their prize, I respect their approach, they bet that we wouldn't score goals, we have to go and score a goal there".
"I think they will go out looking for a goal, but we can take advantage of those spaces, we were not good in the first half, we improved in the second half, we put the opponent in their goal".
Will Santander be the referee?
Latest lineups
Chivas: Miguel Jiménez, Pollo Briseño, Chiquiete Orozco, Tiba Sepúlveda, Pocho Guzmán, Fernando González, Fernando Beltrán, Piojo Alvarado, Alan Mozo, Conejo Brizuela and Alexis Vega.
Watch out for these players
On the Chivas side, captain Pocho Guzmán, Víctor arrived this season and is close to being champion with 7 goals in 15 games, with his leadership he has taken Guadalajara to this stage, where he can take the gold for the second consecutive season, last tournament he won the cup with Tuzos.
Is luck in Chivas' favor?
As it was
With goals by Alan Pulido and Gallito Vázquez, the Guadalajara team was bathed in gold, and with Sosa's goal, Tigres made the Chivas brothers tremble, but a controversial play occurred in the final moments that prevented a penalty kick in favor of the universitarios. The 12th goal came that night, in Matías Almeyda's first season.
Everything will be left for the second leg
The herd's clearest chance came from Conejo Brizuela, while on the incomparable side, Pollo Briseño's crossbar was an own goal and Rafael Carioca's last chance went just wide of Jiménez's goal.