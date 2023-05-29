Chivas vs Tigres LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Final
10:00 AM3 hours ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Chivas vs Tigres live, as well as the latest information from the Stadium Akron, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
9:55 AM3 hours ago

How to watch Chivas vs Tigres Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Sunday, May 28th, 2023

USA Time: 9:35 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): In Telemundo.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

9:50 AM3 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Chivas vs Tigres: match for the in Liga MX Match?

This is the start time of the game Chivas vs Tigres: of Sunday, May 28 th, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Sunday, May 28th, 2023

22:35 hours

no transmission.

Bolivia

Sunday, May 28th, 2023

21:35 hours

no transmission.

Brazil

Sunday, May 28th, 2023

22:35 hours

no transmission.

Chile

Sunday, May 28th, 2023

22:35 hours

no transmission.

Colombia

Sunday, May 28th, 2023

20:35 hours

no transmission.

Ecuador

Sunday, May 28th, 2023

20:35 hours

no transmission.

Spain

Sunday, May 28th, 2023

1:35 hours

 no transmission.

Canada

Sunday, May 28th, 2023

21:35 hours

 no transmission.

USA

Sunday, May 28th, 2023

21:35 hours

In Universo, Peacock and Telemundo.

Mexico

Sunday, May 28th, 2023

19:35 hours

 In TUDN.

Paraguay

Sunday, May 28th, 2023

22:35 hours

no transmission.

Peru

Sunday, May 28th, 2023

22:35 hours

no transmission.

Uruguay

Sunday, May 28th, 2023

22:35 hours

no transmission.

Venezuela

Sunday, May 28th, 2023

21:35 hours

no transmission.
9:45 AM3 hours ago

Statement from Chivas

Veljko Paunović spoke after the game where he left happy for not conceding a goal, but not satisfied for not taking a minimal advantage for the second leg.
"First objective fulfilled not conceding the goal, second objective not fulfilled scoring the goal, we had a couple of chances, the one we had the best was Cone's, we know what is at stake, therefore, the first 90 minutes not satisfied with the result, we already have to prepare for the second leg because there is little time left."
"On Sunday we start nil-nil, we both want to win, therefore, it will be a great final where anyone can win, we have to be ready to cheer our people, with all our tools we can achieve it."
"Very positive feeling to see the team work, good approach of not conceding and not so much for scoring the goal, now everything is at stake".
9:40 AM3 hours ago

Tigres Statements

Robert Dante Siboldi commented on the bitter draw, where he preferred a win, but was confident that they are going to score a goal at the Akron.
"We certainly wanted to win the result, but there was a rival in front of us who reached this stage just like us, we tried on the flanks and in the center, but we couldn't score, we couldn't win the match to go on with a winning result, the series is still open, it was demonstrated that we were superior, the rival came looking for their result, which would allow them to continue in the race to seek their prize, I respect their approach, they bet that we wouldn't score goals, we have to go and score a goal there".
"I think they will go out looking for a goal, but we can take advantage of those spaces, we were not good in the first half, we improved in the second half, we put the opponent in their goal".
9:35 AM3 hours ago

Will Santander be the referee?

No, this time Santander will not be there, it will be César Arturo Ramos, accompanied by Víctor Alfonso Cáceres, Christian Espinoza Zavala and Marco Antonio Mendiola.
9:30 AM3 hours ago

Latest lineups

Tigres: Nahuel Guzmán, Diego Reyes, Guido Pizarro, Jesús Angulo, Javier Aquino, Sebastián Córdova, Fernando Gorriarán, Rafael Carioca, Gignac, Diego Lainez and Luis Quiñones.


Chivas: Miguel Jiménez, Pollo Briseño, Chiquiete Orozco, Tiba Sepúlveda, Pocho Guzmán, Fernando González, Fernando Beltrán, Piojo Alvarado, Alan Mozo, Conejo Brizuela and Alexis Vega.

9:25 AM4 hours ago

Watch out for these players

Sebastián Córdova is the Tigres player to watch with 6 games in the playoffs and is the best player in the midfield with 5 goals and 1 in the regular season. Sebas qualified the incomparable ones to the final with his goal against Rayados.
On the Chivas side, captain Pocho Guzmán, Víctor arrived this season and is close to being champion with 7 goals in 15 games, with his leadership he has taken Guadalajara to this stage, where he can take the gold for the second consecutive season, last tournament he won the cup with Tuzos.

9:20 AM4 hours ago

Is luck in Chivas' favor?

The cabals have been presented in this period where the red and white team has been rewarded, since they reached this stage just like in 2017, the way they eliminated Atlas, the position in the table, the reinforcement coming from the Tuzos, the tie against Tigres at the volcano, the second leg at the Akron. Besides the two songs that are getting the Guadalajara fans excited. Te deseo lo mejor by the group Alta Consigna and Adiós Amor by Christian Nodal, two songs that the group led by Almeyda always sang as a ritual before each game, which led them to become champions.

9:15 AM4 hours ago

As it was

Everything will be defined in this second leg, where Tigres will once again be the visitors at the Akron. In the first leg, they drew evenly, but with two goals, but the championship went to Guadalajara, and Chivas has not been champion since that day.

With goals by Alan Pulido and Gallito Vázquez, the Guadalajara team was bathed in gold, and with Sosa's goal, Tigres made the Chivas brothers tremble, but a controversial play occurred in the final moments that prevented a penalty kick in favor of the universitarios. The 12th goal came that night, in Matías Almeyda's first season.

9:10 AM4 hours ago

Everything will be left for the second leg

Chivas and Tigres tied 0-0 in the first leg of the final, where Guadalajara played a more tactical game, with Tigres intense up front but unable to overcome the Guadalajara defense. 
The herd's clearest chance came from Conejo Brizuela, while on the incomparable side, Pollo Briseño's crossbar was an own goal and Rafael Carioca's last chance went just wide of Jiménez's goal.

9:05 AM4 hours ago

