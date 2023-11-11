Western Conference Round 1, Game 3 preview: Seattle Sounders vs FC Dallas: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The Seattle Sounders host FC Dallas in the deciding Game 3 of their 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs first-round series at Lumen Field.

Each team has traded two-goal wins at home with Seattle taking Game 1 by a 2-0 score while Dallas responded as they were 3-1 winners in Game 2.

The Hoops will have to overcome their dismal record in Seattle as they have won just once in 21 all-time matches. Additionally, The Sounders are 10-0-1 under Brian Schmetzer in home elimination games during the MLS playoffs and have an 18-match unbeaten run in the postseason at home.

Defending MLS champions LAFC awaits the winner of this match in the Western Conference semifinals as the Black and Gold swept Vancouver.

Team news

Seattle Sounders

Reed Baker-Whitling is Seattle's only player on the injury report as the young defender is battling a left hamstring strain and is listed as questionable.

FC Dallas

Geovane Jesus (right knee), Nolan Norris (rest), Tarik Scott (season-ending knee) and Alan Velasco (knee) have all been ruled out.

Star man Jesus Ferreira and defender Marco Farfan are listed as questionable as both players have undisclosed injuries.

Predicted lineups

Seattle Sounders: Frei; Nouhou, Ragen, Yeimar, A. Roldan; Atencio, Paulo; Chú, Rusnák, C. Roldan; Morris

FC Dallas: Paes; Junqua, Tafari, Ibeagha, Twumasi; Illarramendi, Fraser; Arriola, Pomykal, Obrian, Kamungo

Ones to watch

Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders)

It's not just that Seattle's top scorer has scored in both games of this series but it's his link-up play and off-ball running to stretch the Dallas defense that has made him so valuable.

Bernard Kamungo (FC Dallas)

With Ferreira and Velasco out, Kamungo, who had a brilliant performance in Game 2, scoring a goal and assisting on another, will be a key man as he starts in a more advanced position further up the field in Dallas' 4-6-0 formation.

Previous meetings

Facing elimination in Game 2, Dallas responded with a 3-1 victory as Ferreira, Paul Arriola and Jader Obrian all scored to even the series and force this deciding game.

Arriola opened the scoring after six minutes, flicking home past Stefan Frei into the far corner from a cross by Kamungo.

The lead was doubled after a VAR review awarded a penalty to the Hoops following a foul on Nouhou and Ferreira converted from the spot.

Jordan Morris scored for the second straight game to halve the deficit after capitalizing on an errant back-pass after initially being called off sides.

Dallas wrapped up the victory as Obrian pulled up at the 18-yard box and finished into the far corner after leading a three-on-two counterattack.

How to watch

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Max Bretos as the play-by-play announcer and Brian Dunseth serving as analyst.

Kickoff is set for 10pm Eastern time.