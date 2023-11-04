Western Conference Round 1, Game 2 preview: FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders: How to watch and predicted lineups

The Seattle Sounders can close out their first-round, best-of-three series against FC Dallas with a win at Toyota Park in Game 2 in the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Goals from Albert Rusnak and Jordan Morris powered Seattle to a 2-0 victory in Game 1 with Dallas being dealt a huge blow as striker Alan Velasco suffering a season-ending knee injury.

A victory by the Hoops would send the series back to Seattle for a Game 3 where they have only won once in 22 games and are 0-4-2 in the playoffs.

Team news

FC Dallas

Tarik Scott (ACL/MCL), Geovane Jesus (right knee) and Alan Velasco (knee) are all out with Scott and Velasco done for the season, the latter suffering his injury in Game 1.

Jose Martinez (foot), Facundo Quignon (upper leg) and Bernard Kamungo (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Seattle Sounders

The Sounders have no injuries or suspensions to deal with, giving manager Brian Schmetzer a full squad to choose from.

Predicted lineups

FC Dallas: Paes; Farfan, Tafari, Ibeagha, Twumasi; Illarramendi, Pomykal; Obrian, Lletget Arriola; Ferriera

Seattle Sounders: Frei; Nouhou, Ragen, Yeimar, A. Roldan; Paulo, Atencio; Chú, Rusnák, C. Roldan; Morris

Ones to watch

Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders)

His 12th goal of the season sealed the Sounders' victory last Monday and playing as the lone striker, will look to continue his good form as he has scored in two of the last three games going back to the regular season.

Jesus Ferriera (FC Dallas)

With Velasco out for the season, much of the goal-scoring burden will fall to the American international, who had a couple of golden opportunities to open the scoring in Game 1 but failed to convert.

Ferreira will need to put those away if the Hoops have any chance of keeping the series alive.

Previous meetings

As mentioned above, Seattle took Game 1 by a 2-0 score with Rusnak and Morris scoring either side of halftime to put the Sounders in front in the series.

Two minutes from halftime, Marco Farfan gave away a penalty as he brought down Cristian Roldan along the end line just inside the right corner of the 18-yard box and Rusnak stepped up to the spot, beating Martin Paes with a shot that deflected in off the left post.

On 74 minutes, Morris made it 2-0 as he headed a home inside the six-yard box a cross from the left by Nouhou.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Max Bretos serving as the play-by-play announcer and Brian Dunseth as analyst.

Kickoff is set for 9pm Eastern time.