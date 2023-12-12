Stoke City vs Swansea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Stoke City vs Swansea on TV in real time?
When is the Stoke City v Swansea match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Swansea as a visitor
They have a high goal average in their games, especially away from home, with 3.2 goals per game. Furthermore, in 7 of the 10 games they've played as visitors, they've scored 3 goals or more, and this has happened in their last 3 games in these conditions.
Head-to-head record
Stoke City 3 - 1 Swansea City (February 21, 2023)
Stoke City 1 - 1 Swansea City (August 31, 2022)
Stoke City 3 - 0 Swansea City (February 8, 2022)
Stoke City 3 - 1 Swansea City (August 17, 2021)
Stoke City 1 - 2 Swansea City (March 3, 2021)
Last game Swansea City
Before the whistle, the home win had odds of 2.05, which explains why it was considered a match of equal strength.
Last game Stoke City
A fairly even game was expected, with the odds for defeat at. The defense seemed to lack energy throughout the match. Particularly below expectations was Enda Stevens, who didn't show his best form. His team's future results will also depend on his performance.
Swansea City
They face another team that is lower down the table, but has exactly the same situation, which is to seek regularity so that they can still fight for a place in the playoffs.
Swansea are in 16th place with 24 points, 5 ahead of the first team in the relegation zone and 6 behind the last team in the playoff zone. Their record is 6 wins, 6 draws and 8 defeats, with an imbalance between attack and defense, with 28 goals scored and 28 conceded.
Stoke City
The second tier of the English league is coming to the end of its first round and at the moment, Stoke and Swansea's main concern is not to get any closer to the relegation zone.
Stoke have the most delicate situation and are currently in 20th place with 21 points, two places above the relegation zone. They are only 2 points behind QPR, and failure to win this match could put them in the bottom 3 at the end of the day.
TIME AND PLACE!
As part of the Championship (England) tournament, a match between Stoke City and Swansea City is scheduled. The match will kick off on 12.12 at 16:45. All sports bettors can follow Stoke City Swansea City betting tips using the subsequent analysis of the statistics and predictions of the selections for the match.
Overall, the teams have played 24 games against each other. The last meeting between the teams was on 21.02.23, and the game ended 1:3. Stoke City have won in 13 matches, while Swansea City have managed to win in 7 meetings. In addition, there have been matches in which the teams have played on an equal footing, so they have 4 games in a draw. So, based on this data, the teams have a 38-30 goal difference.
The match takes place in the Championship of England on December 12, 2023 at the bet365 Stadium (Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire) in England.
EFL Championship
Date: December 12, 2023
Time: 3:45 pm ET
Venue: Bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Trent, England
Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil