Stoke City vs Swansea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

Stoke City vs Swansea: EFL Championship Match
Foto: Stoke City

Live Commentary
1:45 AM3 hours ago

Where and how to watch Stoke City vs Swansea

Stoke City - Swansea

EFL Championship

Date: December 12, 2023

Time: 3:45 pm ET

Venue: Bet365 Stadium, Stoke-on-Trent, England

Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil

1:40 AM3 hours ago

When is the Stoke City v Swansea match

The match between Stoke City and Swansea will kick off at 3:45 pm ET at the Bet365 Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, England, in round 21 of the Championship 2023/24. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
1:35 AM3 hours ago

Swansea as a visitor

Swansea's away record now stands at 4 wins and 5 losses, plus a draw, with 16 goals scored and the same 16 conceded.

They have a high goal average in their games, especially away from home, with 3.2 goals per game. Furthermore, in 7 of the 10 games they've played as visitors, they've scored 3 goals or more, and this has happened in their last 3 games in these conditions.

1:30 AM3 hours ago

Head-to-head record

In the last five matches between Stoke City and Swansea City, we've had the following results:

Stoke City 3 - 1 Swansea City (February 21, 2023)

Stoke City 1 - 1 Swansea City (August 31, 2022)

Stoke City 3 - 0 Swansea City (February 8, 2022)

Stoke City 3 - 1 Swansea City (August 17, 2021)

Stoke City 1 - 2 Swansea City (March 3, 2021)

1:25 AM3 hours ago

Last game Swansea City

On the other side, the away team come into this clash on the back of a win in their previous match. In a Championship clash, Swansea City, who played with a 4-2-3-1 tactical system, faced Rotherham United and the score finished 1-2.

Before the whistle, the home win had odds of 2.05, which explains why it was considered a match of equal strength.

1:20 AM3 hours ago

Last game Stoke City

In their last game, Stoke City met Sheffield Wednesday in a Championship match. The match ended in a 0-1 defeat. On that occasion, coach A. Neil organized the team in a 4-3-3 formation.

A fairly even game was expected, with the odds for defeat at. The defense seemed to lack energy throughout the match. Particularly below expectations was Enda Stevens, who didn't show his best form. His team's future results will also depend on his performance.

1:15 AM3 hours ago

Swansea City

I'd love to rejoice at Swansea City's successes in the Championship, but unfortunately they haven't yet given reason to do so - 6 wins, 6 draws, 8 defeats. With 24 points, they are in 16th place in the table. In their home games, they have scored just 15 goals. Looking at these statistics, there is no doubt that, in their position in the league, there is still a lot of room for improvement.

They face another team that is lower down the table, but has exactly the same situation, which is to seek regularity so that they can still fight for a place in the playoffs.

Swansea are in 16th place with 24 points, 5 ahead of the first team in the relegation zone and 6 behind the last team in the playoff zone. Their record is 6 wins, 6 draws and 8 defeats, with an imbalance between attack and defense, with 28 goals scored and 28 conceded.

1:10 AM3 hours ago

Stoke City

It's hard to look at Stoke City's current position in the Championship without thinking the worst. According to the results of their previous matches, they've managed to win just 6 games, lost 11 and drawn 3. They've managed a total of 21 points from 20 games. It's hard to win when you hardly score. An average of 1 goal was scored per game.

The second tier of the English league is coming to the end of its first round and at the moment, Stoke and Swansea's main concern is not to get any closer to the relegation zone.

Stoke have the most delicate situation and are currently in 20th place with 21 points, two places above the relegation zone. They are only 2 points behind QPR, and failure to win this match could put them in the bottom 3 at the end of the day.

1:05 AM3 hours ago

Match Details

The match between Stoke City and Swansea is valid for the 21st round of the EFL Championship 2023/24.

As part of the Championship (England) tournament, a match between Stoke City and Swansea City is scheduled. The match will kick off on 12.12 at 16:45. All sports bettors can follow Stoke City Swansea City betting tips using the subsequent analysis of the statistics and predictions of the selections for the match.

Overall, the teams have played 24 games against each other. The last meeting between the teams was on 21.02.23, and the game ended 1:3. Stoke City have won in 13 matches, while Swansea City have managed to win in 7 meetings. In addition, there have been matches in which the teams have played on an equal footing, so they have 4 games in a draw. So, based on this data, the teams have a 38-30 goal difference.

The match takes place in the Championship of England on December 12, 2023 at the bet365 Stadium (Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire) in England.

1:00 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to the Stoke City vs Swansea live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial EFL Championship match between two teams: Stoke City on one side. On the other is Swansea City. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
