Portland Thorns sign goalkeeper Britt Eckerstrom

Britt Eckerstrom spent 2016 playing for the Western New York Flash. (Soruce: NWSLSoccer.com)

According to various sources reporting to The Oregonian, it was been confirmed that the Portland Thorns have acquired goalkeeper Britt Eckerstrom from the North Carolina Courage. The terms of this trade are not immediately known at this time.

The goalkeeper was originally picked by the Courage, who at the time were known as the Western New York Flash, in the third round of the 2016 NWSL College Draft. Throughout the course of the 2016 season, Eckerstrom made three starts for Western New York, making a grand total of 16 saves and recording a goals against average of 1.33. She was part of the Western New York Flash squad that went all the way to claim the 2016 NWSL Championship back in October.

Britt Eckerstrom (left) after being drafted by Western New York in the 2016 NWSL College Draft. | Source: WNY Flash

Before joining the National Women’s Soccer League, she spent her college years playing for Penn State, where she started all 27 matches her senior year and contributed to earning the Nittany Lions 15 shutouts, including eight straight shutouts to close out the season. In the same year, she became the second Penn State goalkeeper to win 50 matches while in goal, passing USWNT goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher in the record books. She helped Penn State make it all the way to the 2015 NCAA Championship, where Eckerstrom tallied three saves in their 1-0 victory over Duke.

With goalkeeper Michelle Betos heading overseas to Norway this season, the Thorns have been in the market for another goalkeeper. Eckerstrom will take her place on the roster, alongside the Thorns’ other keeper, Adrianna Franch.

Franch started six matches in 2016 for the Rose City, earning a save percentage of 86%. With Betos gone, Franch will most likely take over the starting spot in goal for Portland. Eckerstrom will surely be healthy competition for Franch, as well as help push Franch along for the 2017 season.