US Soccer announces player allocations for 2017 NWSL season

Rose Lavelle is one of the newly allocated players | Source: Jenny Chuang - VAVEL USA

The NWSL released the list of USWNT allocated players for the 2017 season. As federation players, they will have their NWSL salary paid by US Soccer. They are also the first generation of players under the USWNT’s new CBA, which was finalized earlier this week.

New Names

The 22 players include members of every NWSL team except the Washington Spirit. The Portland Thorns have the most players represented at five, while the Boston Breakers, Seattle Reign, and Sky Blue FC all have one apiece.

Boston’s allocated player is one of the young faces on the list, Rose Lavelle. The 2017 draft’s #1 overall pick, who enjoyed a sparkling debut against England in the SheBelieves Cup, is joined by reigning NWSL MVP Lynn Williams and Casey Short as the three newest federation players. Allie Long is also labeled as a new federation player because she was not included in last year’s initial list of allocations, and was only added later in the fall. US Soccer can allocate a maximum of 24 players, so two spaces are left open, possibly to be filled later this year.

Familiar Faces

The list includes Sydney Leroux and Amy Rodriguez, both of whom missed the entirety of the 2016 season due to pregnancy. Rodriguez is currently in camp with the USWNT.

Amy Rodriguez is back with the USWNT | Source: Jenny Chuang - VAVEL USA

Gone for Now

Six of last year’s federation players were dropped: Crystal Dunn, Whitney Engen, Jaelene Hinkle, Heather O’Reilly, Christie Rampone, Hope Solo. Dunn is currently under contract with Chelsea Ladies in England, and it is unclear how her situation is addressed in the new CBA, but she is sure to return to the USWNT. Hinkle has not made an appearance for the US since the beginning of 2016. Engen was released from her US contract last year and opted out of returning to the NWSL in 2017, O’Reilly and Rampone both retired from international soccer, though they are still active for Arsenal Ladies and Sky Blue FC respectively, and Solo is recovering from shoulder surgery and it is doubtful she will be ready to play in 2017.

The NWSL gets back underway on April 15.

List of U.S. federation players for the 2017 NWSL season by club:

Boston Breakers: Rose Lavelle*

Chicago Red Stars: Julie (Johnston) Ertz, Alyssa Naeher, Christen Press, and Casey Short*

Houston Dash: Morgan Brian and Carli Lloyd

FC Kansas City: Sydney Leroux, Amy Rodriguez, and Becky Sauerbrunn

North Carolina Courage: Samantha Mewis and Lynn Williams*

Orlando Pride: Ashlyn Harris, Ali Krieger, and Alex Morgan

Portland Thorns FC: Tobin Heath, Lindsey Horan, Meghan Klingenberg, Allie Long* and Emily Sonnett

Seattle Reign FC: Megan Rapinoe

Sky Blue FC: Kelley O’Hara

Washington Spirit: None

Key

* = New federation player in 2017