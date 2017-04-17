Washington Spirit's Joanna Lohman tears ACL

Lohman will miss the rest of the 2017 season with ACL tear. | Source: Washington Spirit

Washington Spirit's veteran midfielder Joanna Lohman will miss the remainder of the 2017 National Women's Soccer League season. Lohman tore her ACL in the the first half the Spirit's 1-0 season opening loss to the North Carolina Courage this past weekend on Saturday, April 15. Lohman started the match for the Spirit, putting in 22 minutes before having to come off due to her injury. Unfortuantely, this will be the only match fans will be able to see her in for 2017.

Lohman has been with the Spirit since the end of the 2014 NWSL season, when the club claimed her off of the waiver wire. Since joining the organization, the midfielder has become a key component of the Washington Spirit. In the 2016 season, Lohman was tied second on the team with four goals. Before joining the Spirit, the former Penn State player was with the Boston Breakers. She spent all of 2013 and most of 2014 with the club, scoring three goals in 39 appearances before being waived.

Lohman only played one game with the Spirit this season so far. | Source: Washington Spirit

The veteran also has some national team experience. In the early 2000s, she earned nine appearances for the US Women's National Team. She made her first appearance for her country in the Algarve Cup in a 1-0 loss to Italy. In 2006, she helped the USWNT defeat Australia 2-0 in the Peace Queen Cup.

Spirit head coach and general manager Jim Gabarra said in the official press release, "It’s extremely unfortunate. Joanna worked incredibly hard during the offseason and was poised for another excellent year. She will have our full support throughout her recovery process.”

The Spirit will head south this weekend to face the Orlando Pride on Saturday, April 22. The game will air on the Lifetime channel as well as the app as their featured Game of the Week. Kickoff is schedule for 4 pm Eastern Time.