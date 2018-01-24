2018 NWSL team open tryout rundown

Taylor Smith worked her way into the league in an open tryout with Western New York Flash/North Carolina Courage organization in 2016 (Photo by Andy Mead/YCJ/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 2018 NWSL pre-season is 4 weeks away. Now clubs will be looking to finalizing their pre-season rosters. Before they do that, coaches will hold open tryouts for players not drafted in the college entry draft. Un-drafted players have a chance to showoff their skills in hopes to impress coaching staffs

Historically open tryouts have produced some of the best players in the league. Washington Spirit's Taylor Smith went un-drafted in 2016. The un-drafted Smith was a regular starter with North Carolina Courage and a regular call-up for the US Women's National Team roster. Sam Johnson is another un-drafted player who has worked her way through the tryout to earn herself an occasional starting roll in the Chicago Red Stars back line. With the quality of the league improving every year, the drafted and un-drafted players will have to provide depth on rosters. It will be interesting to see at the end of the season which un-drafted players make an impact in the league. Below is the list of dates each team will have their open tryouts.

Team open tryout information

Chicago Red Stars:

Monday, January 29th

Tuesday, January 30th (Invite only)

Location: Athletico Center, Northbrook, IL

More info

Samantha Johnson earned a spot on the Chicago Red Stars in 2014 tryout. |Source Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Houston Dash:

Saturday, February 3rd

Sunday, February 4th (Invite only)

Location: Houston Sports Park, Houston, TX

More info

Portland Thorns:

Saturday, February 10th

Sunday, February 11th

Location: University of Portland

More info

Seattle Reign:

Saturday, February 10th

Location: Memorial Stadium, Seattle, WA

More info

Sky Blue FC:

Wednesday, February 14th

Thursday, February 15th (Invite only)

Location: Sportika Sports, Manalapan, NJ

More info

Washington Spirit:

Thursday, January 25th

Friday, January 26th

Thursday, February 1st

Friday, February 2nd

Location: Maryland Soccerplex, Boyds, MD

More info

Note: Boston Breakers, North Carolina Courage, Orlando Pride and Utah Royals FC have not yet announced any open tryout dates.