2018 NWSL Preseason roster: Seattle Reign FC

With the start of the 2018 NWSL preseason, the Seattle Reign announced its 34-player roster. The preseason roster includes 17 players who are under contract plus 4 players acquired from the Boston Breakers Dispersal Draft, two NWSL College Draft picks, and 11 players invited to try out. The preseason roster includes 4 goalkeepers, 13 defenders, 9 midfielders, and 8 forwards.

2018 Seattle Reign Preseason Roster

Key: (NRI) Non-Roster Invitee; NYR (Not Yet Reported to Camp); CDP (2018 NWSL College Draft Pick)

Goalkeepers



Lydia Williams (NYR), Michelle Betos, Adelaide Gay (NRI), and Morgan Bertsch (NRI)

Defenders

Lauren Barnes (NYR), Yael Averbuch, Kristen McNabb, Theresa Nielsen, Megan Oyster, Ally Haran (CDP), Tara Meier (NRI), Alex Quincy (NRI), Maddie Bauer, Christen Westphal, Dominique Bond Flasza (NRI), Steph Catley (NYR), Celia Jimenez Delgado (CDP/NYR)

Midfielders

Jessica Fishlock (NYR), Morgan Andrews, Stephanie Ribeiro (NRI), Rachel Corboz (NRI), Shannon Simon (NRI), Stephanie Verdoia (NRI), Rumi Utsugi, Allie Long (NYR), Elizabeth Addo (NYR)

Forwards

Beverly Yanez, Jasmine Spencer, Kiersten Dallstream, Megan Rapinoe (NYR), Nahomi Kawasumi, Jodi Taylor (NYR), Jaycie Johnson (NRI), Georgia Cloepfil (NRI)

Notes

Megan Rapinoe will report to Seattle mid-March | Source: E. Sbrana - EarchPhoto