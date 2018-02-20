2018 NWSL Preseason roster: Seattle Reign FC

With the start of the 2018 NWSL preseason, the Seattle Reign announced its 34-player roster. The preseason roster includes 17 players who are under contract plus 4 players acquired from the Boston Breakers Dispersal Draft, two NWSL College Draft picks, and 11 players invited to try out. The preseason roster includes 4 goalkeepers, 13 defenders, 9 midfielders, and 8 forwards.
2018 Seattle Reign Preseason Roster
Key: (NRI) Non-Roster Invitee; NYR (Not Yet Reported to Camp); CDP (2018 NWSL College Draft Pick)
Goalkeepers
Lydia Williams (NYR), Michelle Betos, Adelaide Gay (NRI), and Morgan Bertsch (NRI)
Defenders
Lauren Barnes (NYR), Yael Averbuch, Kristen McNabb, Theresa Nielsen, Megan Oyster, Ally Haran (CDP), Tara Meier (NRI), Alex Quincy (NRI), Maddie Bauer, Christen Westphal, Dominique Bond Flasza (NRI), Steph Catley (NYR), Celia Jimenez Delgado (CDP/NYR)
Midfielders
Jessica Fishlock (NYR), Morgan Andrews, Stephanie Ribeiro (NRI), Rachel Corboz (NRI), Shannon Simon (NRI), Stephanie Verdoia (NRI), Rumi Utsugi, Allie Long (NYR), Elizabeth Addo (NYR)
Forwards
Beverly Yanez, Jasmine Spencer, Kiersten Dallstream, Megan Rapinoe (NYR), Nahomi Kawasumi, Jodi Taylor (NYR), Jaycie Johnson (NRI), Georgia Cloepfil (NRI)
Notes
- U.S. Women National Team members Megan Rapinoe and Allie Long are in Orlando for training camp in preparation for the SheBelieves Cup. Both were named to the preliminary roster last week and are not expected to report until mid-March.
- Taylor, Fishlock, Barnes, Catley, and Williams were part of the championship-winning Melbourne City squad that captured their third straight title this past weekend. Barnes will report in early March while Fishlock and Taylor will report mid-March after their international duty. Williams and Catley will not play in the NWSL until April 23. Both will participate in the Asian Cup with the Australian Women’s National Team. The Asian Cup determines teams from the Asian Football Confederation for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.
- Addo, a Ghanian international, will arrive in Seattle this week to join the team.
- Jimenez Delgado will join Seattle in May after the completion of her degree in aerospace engineering at Alabama. Jimenez was drafted as the 36th pick in this year’s college draft.