Three Up, Three Down: ATP Post-French Open Edition

Today, we take a look at the most notable movers and fallers in the ATP top 100 after the French Open. With the amount of movement seen on the women’s side, we expected there to be quite a bit of movement as well on the men’s side. There weren’t that many significant moves up like Alison Van Uytvanck did on the women’s side, but there was a significant drop down in the rankings for one of the players. Who is it you ask? Find out below in this first ATP edition of Three Up, Three Down.

Three Up:

Andrey Kuznetsov: The Russian moved up 21 spots from 120 to 99 after his third round appearance at the French Open. Last year, Kuznetsov only made it as far as the third round qualifiers so just making it to the main draw of a Grand Slam would have resulted in a significant move up. With the move into the top 100, Kuznetsov is guaranteed a spot in the main draw of Wimbledon should he hold onto it before the draw comes out. If he loses it however, he’ll be forced to into the qualifiers again which is something he won’t want.

This week: N/A

Nicolas Mahut: The man most famous for being defeated on the green grasses of Wimbledon made his mark on the red dirt in Paris. The Frenchman whose game is atypical to that of countryman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga with the big serve and forehand, made it to the third round in his home country’s major. He lost to fellow countryman Gilles Simon in five sets despite leading two sets to one. A back injury hampered Mahut in the final two sets but nevertheless it was still a fantastic effort by him. The third round run has done him a world of good since he lost in the opening round in Paris last year as he moved up 19 spots from 116 to 97.

This week: TopShelf Open (won qualifying to get into main draw, faces Adrian Mannarino in quarterfinals)

Maximo Gonzalez: The Argentine isn’t the highest ranked amongst his countrymen in the top 100, but he’s certainly the healthiest one from Tandil (same hometown as Juan Martin Del Potro). Gonzalez moved up 19 spots from 114 to 95 in the rankings via two tournaments. After losing in the first round of the French Open to Dusan Lajovic, all he did was go to the Mestre Challenger to win it all. These two events earned him a total of 90 points which is 82 more than he earned last year after losing in the qualifying rounds of the French.

This week: Caltanissetta Challenger (loss to Elias Ymer in the second round)

Honorable Mentions:

Teymuraz Gabashvili: Up 16 spots from 74 to 58

Thanasi Kokkinakis: Up 15 spots from 84 to 69

Three Down:

Ernests Gulbis: It’s been an unquestionably dreadful year for the Latvian, and things went from bad to worse for him knowing he had to defend French Open semifinal points from last year. With his second round loss to Nicolas Mahut this year, Gulbis fell a jaw-dropping 58 spots from 29 to 87. This has just not been his year as he is currently 3-13 on the season and should this continue, he’ll fall outside the top 100 and possibly into obscurity.

This week: N/A

Dusan Lajovic: The Serbian didn’t drop nearly as many spots as Gulbis did, but it was still one of the furthest drops of the week which puts him on this list. Lajovic made it to the fourth round of the French last year and failed to duplicate that run losing in the second round. He also lost in the Prostejov Challenger in the quarterfinals. He dropped 15 spots from 67 to 82.

This week: N/A

Marcel Granollers: For Granollers, it was the same case as Lajovic as he also failed to replicate his fourth round run last year; lost in the second round to Roger Federer. The second round loss to Federer piled onto a quarterfinals loss to Joao Souza in the Prostejov Challenger didn’t make things better for him. He moved down 11 spots from 57 to 68.

This week: N/A

Dishonorable Mention:

Guillermo Garcia-Lopez: Moved down ten spots from 24 to 34

New To The Top Ten:

There are no new members of the top ten. The only major news within the top ten is that Stan Wawrinka moved up to number four in the world passing Kei Nishikori, and Rafael Nadal has his lowest ranking in a decade sitting at number ten.

New To The Top 100:

The only other player that was not mentioned previously that has moved into the top 100 was Luca Vanni. Luca Vanni moved up two spots from 102 to 100. He lost in the opening round of the French Open to Bernard Tomic and lost in the opening round of the Brescia Challenger to Krajinovic. For a refresher, the other three players into the top 100 are Gonzalez (95), Mahut (97), and Kuznetsov (99).

They replaced Jan-Lennard Struff (105), Facundo Bagnis (113), Filip Krajinovic (117), and Marinko Matosevic (122).