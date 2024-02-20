At last, the Scotsman, Andy Murray has finally registered a win for the year defeating Alexander Muller, 6-1, 7-6 at the QatarMobilOpen. After six attempts in 2024, the former world no.1 has halted his winless run

A much needed win for Andy, to boost his morale and confidence, with recent noise from the tennis sphere regarding whether he should “call it a day” and announce his retirement plans. However, the 3-time major champion is still high in belief that he has much more to give to the game.

​ (Photo by Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images via Getty Images) ​

A manic celebration showed what it meant to the 36-year-old, who also raised his arms in relief when reminded it was his first victory of the year. Andy Murray ranked 50th, plays 18-year-old Czech Jakub Mensik in the second round.

Post match comments from Murray

The former world no.1 expressed his thoughts during his post- match interview, discussing his difficulties in the past months. "Obviously the last few months have been tough on the court for me, I've not won many matches and lost a lot of close ones, so I'm delighted to get through," I'm proud I managed to get through the match, get a win and hopefully, this is the start of a better run."

There was some scare for Murray as he sustained a knee injury early on in the first set. However, the former world No. 1 could weather the “storm” and control the game and up his lead.

Murray’s Recent Struggles

Murray had looked a shadow of himself at this year’s Australian Open, losing in the first round in straight sets. A month later, the former British no.1 would compete in two ATP tour 250-level tournaments in France which resulted in first-round exits. From what we know of Andy Murray through his star-studded career his resilience and determination always to be better. He insisted he would continue to "keep fighting" as he aimed to silence discussion about when he might retire.

The three-time Grand Slam champion also said he was determined to produce performances he knew he was still capable of and his level against Muller was certainly a step in the right direction. Will the Scotsman be able to continue his reignited winning momentum?

Next up For Andy Murray

Andy Murray’s next match will be on Wednesday 21st February in a round 2 match against Jakub Mensik.