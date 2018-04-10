WTA Weekly update week 12: Bertens claims first clay title, Muguruza ends hard court season on a high

The clay court season began on the WTA while the hard court season also came to a close in the same week. Action took place in both Charleston and Monterrey. Charleston hosted the first clay tournament of the year, being played on green clay while Monterrey closed out the spring hard court season.

Last Week's Tournaments

Charleston Open

Daria Kasatkina came into Charleston as the defending champion. She made the quarterfinals, losing out to eventual finalist Julia Goerges. It was Kiki Bertens however who claimed the title as the Dutchwoman had a marathon Sunday which included her three-set semifinal win over Madison Keys before strolling to victory over the Goerges.

Monterrey Open

Garbiñe Muguruza was the notable name in the draw in Mexico and was the heavy favorite coming into the tournament. The world number three did not drop a set en route to the final before going the distance with Timea Babos in the final. The Spaniard went on to claim the title.

Rankings Update

Weekly Risers

The biggest mover of the week was Sachia Vickery moving up 16 spots to 75 after a semifinal showing in Monterrey. She was a set away from the final before Babos struck back to take the final two sets. Ana Bogdan made the most of her seeding in Monterrey, making the semifinal and moving up 14 spots to 76.

Bernarda Pera gives USA two of the top-three movers of the week, moving into the top-100 to 90 after making the quarterfinals in Charleston. Other notable movers this week include Luksika Kumkhum moving up nine spots to 94 and Danielle Collins moving eight spots to 45, cracking the top-50 as she continues her rich run of form.

Weekly Fallers

There weren't many fallers this week, but the most notable one was Laura Siegemund of Germany. She made the semifinals in Charleston last year but failed to defend those points, going out to Naomi Osaka in the second round. Her rank fell 23 spots down to 97.

Lucie Safarova and Heather Watson were the other two players who took ranking tumbles this week. Safarova moved down eight spots to 53 while Watson fell six spots to 77 respectively.

Road To Singapore

The only change that takes place in the Road to Singapore this week is the addition of Muguruza. Her title in Monterrey moves her up four spots to seven, knocking out Karolina Pliskova for the time being from the top-eight.

This Week's Tournaments

The red clay season gets underway as the ladies take on Lugano and Bogota respectively.