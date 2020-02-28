WTA Acapulco: Renata Zarazua gives hope to the Mexican crowd

The mexican dream is up and running, and Renata Zarazua is having the tournament of her life in her home country.

The 22 year-old defeated Tamara Zidansek 6-2 3-6 6-2 to qualify into the semifinal round of Acapulco. She will now play Leylah Annie Fernandez from Canada for a spot in the finals.

Zarazua has now won three consecutive matches and has become the only Mexican player in the history of the Abierto Mexicano Telcel to get to the semifinals.

With lots of momentum going into her next round, we shouldn't be surprised if Zarazua pulls off another great victory and makes her way into the final.

Renata, ranked No. 272 in the WTA, has secured 110 points, as she is having the best week of her professional career so far.