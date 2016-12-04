Update on Tamina Snuka's WWE Status

Tamina is due to return to WWE very soon. (image: alchetron.com)

The women's division of WWE has been a hot topic of late but one woman who was a part of the so-called 'revolution' has been missing for some time now.

Tamina, the daughter of the legendary Jimmy Snuka is set to return to action very soon following months of absence through a shoulder injury.

Injury return

The 38-year-old has been out-of-action since May after undergoing knee surgery and little has been spoken about the performer since, although she is set to return on the Raw Brand shortly

Despite being marginalized in the women's revolution in the whole Team B.A.D fiasco that saw just three women in Charlotte, Sasha Banks, and Becky Lynch eventually claim the spotlight; the roster is about to add some much-needed depth.

Currently, the same situation seems to be happening with The Nature Girl and The Boss battling over the title for months now but Tamina will be hoping to shake things up.

She has been cleared to compete and despite being one of the elder performers on the roster, her different style could add a much-needed element to a depleting story.

Nia Jax has proven herself to be a monster and is yet to battle real competition, could this come in the form of 5ft 9in Tamina?

Snuka tragedy

[Jimmy Snuka reportedly could die within six months (image: Huffington post)]

The tragic story of Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka has taken another turn as following a hearing regarding his on-going murder case dating back to 1983 details have emerged about the veteran's health.

The 73-year-old was not present at the Lehigh Valley hearing and according to his attorney his health has deteriorated at an extreme pace with infections leading to psychosis and hallucinations.

His wife has suggested that the retired professional wrestler has been given drugs to make him 'medically comfortable' and gave the startling news that if his condition is to continue, he could possibly be dead in six months time.

As his condition is such an extreme one, there is hesitancy to prosecute or move forward with the trial until a full evaluation is carried out although the judge will be the one to make a decision.