WCPW announces the departure of four wrestlers

WCPW will lose four top talents. Photo- Vimeo

The UK wrestling scene is exploding right now with great promotions and amazing talent and What Culture Pro Wrestling have quickly made an impact on that growing and ever expanding circuit. With a blend of foreign imports such as Cody Rhodes, Jay Lethal and Kurt Angle and some of the UK's most impressive wrestlers, with El Ligero, Joe Hendry, and Marty Scurll to name a few they have a roster that has attracted fans from around the world.

Contract Issues

WCPW's ability to produce content directly to YouTube, including their own WWE Network like subscription channel (WhatCultureExtra) they have had fantastic success in their early beginnings as a wrestling promotion. However, now they have seen four of their top talents depart as they are set to join in the WWE's upcoming UK Championship; with WCPW being one of two promotions (the other being World of Sport Wrestling) that they can't compete for due to contractual agreements.

Despite WWE proclaiming there would be 'zero restrictions' on nay of the competing wrestlers being able to compete for other companies such as Progress or ICW it seems that WWE has blocked WCPW, which will undoubtedly have changed several plans for creative; but given the talent available to them it should be a road bump they can get over.

Who will they lose?

Pete Dunne: The 'Bruiserweight' Pete Dunne will be one of the talents that the company loses which could provide a blow to WCPW due to the natural heel like ability that Dunne has. The Progress World Champion heads into the WWE UK Championship tournament as one of the favorites and that shows the talent that the young man has.

Moustache Mountain (Trent Seven & Tyler Bate): Two men that head into the WWE's upcoming tournament are currently one of the most popular acts in WCPW working as tag team; Moustache Mountain. The duo of Trent Seven and Tyler Bate has got over with the WCPW crowd and they were no doubt in line to future title shots and have put on some of the most entertaining matches in WCPW and this will be a major blow.

Seven is a proven commodity as a singles wrestler and has excelled at main event level, particularly with ICW and his partner, Bate is one of the UK wrestling scenes brightest competitors and heads into the WWE's tournament as the youngest competitor, which means WCPW has also lost two potential singles stars as well.

Joseph Conners: Arguably the biggest blow to WCPW is the loss of Joseph Conners who has been one of WCPW's brightest stars, as a former WCPW World Champion, Conners has been in the main event scene regularly working with the likes of Hendry and Drew Galloway and he will be missed by fans and the company.

Despite the fact that it is a shame none of these great talents can work for one of the UK's hottest companies anymore, the opportunity to work for WWE is no doubt a dream and a huge chance for them to expose themselves to a wider audience and opportunities are now provided to some of WCPW's other talent to fill these voids.