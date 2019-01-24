West Indies vs England - First Test, Day Two: Tourists blown away by Windies' pace before late revival

Despite a thrilling climax to the first day of action, England surrendered a strong advantage as their batting line-up crumbled from start to finish at the hands of Kemar Roach and the West Indies pace attack.

But that wasn't the end of the drama on an incredible second day of the first Test that saw 18 wickets.

West Indies appear to fall short

The hosts only managed to add 25 to their overnight total of 264-8 as the free spirit of Shimron Hetmyer edged his way up to 81. Dropped by Jos Buttler on three runs barely minutes into his innings, the extra damage caused by the number six did not seem to be too much of an issue with the home side failing to make 300.

And England had their tails up as James Anderson strode off the pitch with five wickets to his name, supported by an accurate Ben Stokes who contributed to four himself.

All eyes turned to the openers, Keaton Jennings and Rory Burns, both desperate for big scores to cement their places in the squad. Yet the partnership fell apart within just nine overs as Jennings was dismissed by home captain Jason Holder for only 17 - what was to be a top score for the tourists.

Embed from Getty Images

England blown away

Burns and Bairstow were at the crease for the beginning of the afternoon session but the latter soon departed for just two, despite being at the crease for an hour. A first scalp for Roach as Burns played on.

At 44-2 there was still hope. 2018 was the year of England's middle order digging their openers out of holes. It wasn't to be in the first Test of 2019...

Five wickets fell for as many runs - Bairstow, Joe Root, Stokes, Moeen Ali and Buttler all trudged back as the pace, accuracy, length and swing of Roach tore them apart, almost akin to the Caribbean bowlers of yesteryear. Windies' premier bowler took his tally to five with the latter a terrible stroke from Moeen, flicking a shot to Alzarri Joseph who took a smart catch on the boundary.

The young bowler then got himself in the act on the wicket as he quickly dismissed Ben Foakes - no Sri Lanka heroics here. Sam Curran and Adil Rashid offered a very brief spell of resistance but England were eventually bowled out for 77, their fourth lowest ever score against West Indies.

The innings was over in 182 balls, just two more than Anderson bowled himself in the West Indies first innings.

Embed from Getty Images

Tourists fight back

West Indies turned down the opportunity to enforce the follow-on as England's bowlers found themselves back on the field less than four hours after they thought they had put their team in a commanding position.

Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell, who impressed on debut in the first innings, seemed to make England's contribution look even more diabolical as they made 52 for the opening partnership. By the time Brathwaite had been trapped LBW by Moeen, England had lost seven wickets for the same score.

However, Campbell played a poor slap shot just three overs later, giving away his wicket to Stokes. And it sparked an almighty fight back from the tourists...

Darren Bravo edged to Stokes off Moeen for only one and a combined total of three on his return to Test cricket. Roston Chase was out the same way just two balls later before Jennings snaffled Shai Hope four deliveries after that...and England had a failed review in between.

Important runs late in the day

From 60-1, West Indies had crumbled to 61-5.

Yet a strong spell of resistance from Shane Dowrich and the impressive Hetmyer, with a couple of trademark sixes in between the defensive barriers, helped the hosts past 100. But there was still hope for England as their talented youngster, Curran, took the edge of the home youngster, Hetmyer, for a sixth visiting wicket.

Captain Holder held his ground late on as the hosts ended the day on 127-6 with a healthy advantage of 339 going into day three.