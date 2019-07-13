2019 Cricket World Cup Final Preview: England and New Zealand both looking for maiden World Cup crown

On Sunday, with the whole world watching, hosts England take on New Zealand at Lords in the ICC Cricket World Cup final 2019.



After 47 games and a long five weeks, the World Cup comes to a close on Sunday with two teams who have never won the trophy before.

Both sides produced their best form in the semi-final

Having finished third and fourth respectively in the group stage, both sides went into their semi-final games as underdogs but both teams now come into the final on a real high after their performances in the semi-finals.



Firstly, the Black Caps came through a real close game against a strong India side on Wednesday by 18 runs at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.



In a rain effected game, the Black Caps batted first and battled their way to 239-8 from their 50 overs which was spread over the two days.



The main reason for the Black Caps getting the a respectable score was due to Ross Taylor scoring 74 and Kane Williamson scoring 67.



Then in reply, Trent Boult and Matt Henry produced magic with the ball to reduce the much fancied Indians to 92-6.



Ravindra Jadeja and Mahendra Singh Dhoni shared a century partnership for the seventh wicket but, under pressure the Black Caps came through to advance to the final.



I'm the second semi-final, the hosts took on Australia at Edgbaston on Thursday in a mouthwatering clash which would give a preview to the ashes later in the summer.



It was expected to be a very close match but the hosts dominated their great enemy to win by eight wickets to advance to their first World Cup final since 1992.



Having lost the toss, the hosts got to work with the ball early on with Jofra Archer and Chris Woakes setting the tone with the ball to leave the Aussies in all kinds of trouble at 14-3.



In truth, if it wasn't for a brilliant 85 from Steven Smith, they would have struggled to reach 150 but they ended up 223 all out.



In reply, Jason Roy set the tone with a rapid 85 as the hosts chased the score down with over seventeen overs to spare to move onto the next phase.

England came out in top when the sides met in the group stage



Both these teams have met already in this tournament at Durham on the 3rd July as England confirmed their places in the semi-final with a 119 run win.



England batted first making 305-8 from their 50 overs with Jonny Bairstow scoring 106, his second consecutive century.



In reply, the Black Caps struggled throughout as Mark Wood took three wickets to bowl New Zealand out for 186 with only Tom Latham making any sort of contribution with 57.

Key players to watch out for



The key player for England to watch out for is Roy. He sets the tone for the hosts at the top of the order and since his return from injury, he has hit three consecutive half centuries to help England get through to the final. Without him, qualification for the semi-finals was on the line but with him in the side, England can score anything with the bat and that makes him the danger man.



The key player for the Black Caps is Williamson, who keeps everything together for the Kiwis. His calmness at the crease is something that will be needed in such a big game and until the hosts get him out then they will feel under pressure to claim their first World Cup crown. He already has two centuries in the tournament and will be looking to stamp his authority on the game.

Team News

In terms of team news for the game the only real concern that the Kiwis will have is the form of their openers. Martin Cuptill has had a terrible tournament to date but as he is one of the senior players it is likely he will still be part of the team. Therefore, the Kiwis are likely to go with the same team that beat the Indians.



England are also likely to field an unchanged team for the game barring any last minute injuries in the build up to the game.