England vs Australia: First Test, Day Five - England fall to humbling defeat 

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon claimed figures of 6-49 as the tourists cruised to victory on day five at Edgbaston to take a 1-0 series lead in the Ashes.

England resumed the day 13 without loss, needing a huge target of 398 for victory, with their most realistic outcome being to bat out the day and secure a draw.

After confidently surviving seven overs last night, England got off to the worst possible start when Cummins fired a short ball down to first innings centurion Rory Burns which he popped up to Lyon at backward point to take a simple catch leaving the hosts 19 for one.

With England skipper Joe Root on four, James Pattinson thought he had him trapped LBW only for another on-field umpire decision to be overturned. Root added five more runs when Peter Siddle had Root given out LBW only for Root's review to show a clear inside edge and another poor decision being changed.

Jason Roy's attacking style has attracted many punters but his patience and temperament to bat for long periods has been brought into question and that point was brought to light when he danced down the pitch and was bowled by Lyon for 28 to leave England 60 for two.

Lyon grabbed a further two wickets before lunch with Joe Denly (11) and Root (28) both being caught at short leg by Cameron Bancroft to put the Aussies well on top.

Middle order collapse

Resuming the afternoon session on 85 for 4, Jos Buttler (1) survived only five deliveries before he had his off peg knocked back by Cummins to cap off a disappointing test for Buttler as he could only manage six runs in his two innings.

Jonny Bairstow's miserable form with the bat continued as he was caught at gully for 6 off the bowling of Cummins, leaving his position in the side for the second test under threat by only averaging in the 20's over the past two years in test cricket and Ben Foakes vying for a spot in the team.

Lyon rips through lower order

Ben Stokes then edged Lyon through to wicketkeeper Tim Paine for six to leave England 97 for 7.

Lyon completed his five-wicket-haul when Moeen Ali's 46 minute stay at the crease was brought to an end when he was caught by one of the several men surrounding the bat, David Warner for 4.

Stuart Broad was then caught at slip for a golden duck meaning Lyon had the chance to wrap up a commanding victory on a hat-trick. However, James Anderson survived as Chris Woakes added the only hint of English resistance in his knock of 37.

However, the day belonged to Lyon as he ended wth figures of 6-49 for the innings and match fugures of 9-161.

Cummins wrapped things up when a barrage of short deliveries eventually undone Woakes as man-of-the-match Steve Smith took a simple catch in the slips as England were all out for 146 to give Smith's side a deserved 1-0 lead.