on VAVEL
on the Web
Images
Bio
News
News about

Sir Kenneth Mathieson Dalglish

Lucas Leiva: The man who endured

Lucas Leiva: The man who endured

Ben Lockett

Lucas Leiva may not be Liverpool's greatest-ever player, but few have battled back from countless times of despair to forge a career that ha...

Jordan Henderson: Redemption man

Jordan Henderson: Redemption man

James Wynn

From the next big money flop to an important part of Liverpool’s future, it’s been a strange time for Jordan Henderson but after being liberated from the chains of his price...