Lennon wants home-grown Bolton core

Bolton Wanderers manager Neil Lennon says that he wants to see home-grown local talent provide the core of his first-team squad in the coming seasons.

The former Celtic manager began the process of promoting academy products in the second half of last season, with young forward Zach Clough and winger Tom Walker enjoying fruitful spells in the first team.

Walker managed ten league appearances and a goal at the tail end of an underwhelming season, in which Bolton struggled to an 18-placed finish in the Championship - just ten points clear of relegated Millwall.

Clough was a 'revelation' for Lennon

But it was Clough whose star shone the brightest as he found the net an impressive five times in eight league appearances in his first season at Football League level, as well as a goal on his debut in an FA Cup victory over recent winners Wigan Athletic.

A shoulder injury cut his debut season frustratingly short, but he is expected to meet up with the senior squad as they come together for pre-season training in two weeks' time.

And 44-year-old Lennon has been effusive in his praise of the young forward, admitting to the Bolton News that he was a "revelation" in an otherwise forgettable season.

Lennon is sure Clough will continue to be "a real asset" when the new season kicks off, having taken his time to introduce him to the first team to "make sure he was ready".

He went on to praise the striker's nerve as he began to join training sessions with the first team, admiring his "fantastic attitude" and willingness to learn, going as far as saying that he is "as good a young player" as he has worked with in his career.

Lennon wants more youngsters to make the step up

Despite Clough's success, Lennon is not finished yet, and hopes that other young players can follow his example in making the step up from academy to first-team level football.

He continued to note that the club's management was "very, very pleased" to have seen two of their youth products shine having been "thrown in at the deep end" during a difficult time for the club.

Lennon also named 21-year-old defender Josh Vela as an example of the club's commitment to building for the future, and said that he hopes such young players will be "the mainstay of the team for the next year or two".