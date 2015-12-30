Norwich City's 2015: Alex Neil's yellow army

A year of more ups than downs, VAVEL.com takes a look at Norwich City's promotion campaign and their life in the Premier League so far under new manager Alex Neil, having propelled the club back into the top flight.

One year on from their poor end to 2014 and Norwich City are certainly in a better position. Entering 2015 eighth in the Championship, Norwich already had seven losses in the league, which resulted in the sacking of then manager, Neil Adams.

Enter Hamilton Academical manager, Alex Neil.

The 34-year-old was given permission from the Scottish club to speak to Norwich City, and the two parties soon agreed a deal. The Canaries then went on to lose just one game in February, a 1-2 defeat to promotion rivals Brentford.

Things then started to look up for Alex Neil and Norwich City. The Scotsman guided his side to an unbeaten month, which included wins over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford. Neil got the Canaries firing on all cylinders, scoring 14 goals in February.

The run continued heading into March, which saw Norwich win their fourth consecutive East Anglian derby over Ipswich Town with goals from Bradley Johnson and Lewis Grabban. Neil’s second loss as manager came against Wigan Athletic, who would eventually be relegated into League One.

Losing against Wigan however was just a minor blip, as Neil and his side went on to go another eight games without losing, a run which also saw Norwich set a new record with an attendance of 27,005 at Carrow Road.

Norwich would then go on to lose just one more game in the Championship season, a 0-1 defeat against promotion rivals Middlesbrough – but it wouldn’t be long before Norwich got their payback.

Neil guided Norwich City into the play-offs, which saw them faced up against their fierce rivals once more, Ipswich Town. The first-leg finished 1-1, before goals from Wes Hoolahan, Nathan Redmond and Cameron Jerome meant they were going to Wembley, to get their revenge on Middlesbrough. Jerome and Redmond were the heroes at Wembley, as Norwich went on to secure promotion after a two-nil victory.

Life back in the Premier League

The summer saw just three first team arrivals at Carrow Road that came with a price tag. Neil welcomed Graham Dorrans and Youssouf Mulumbu – both from West Bromwich Albion – whilst picking up Robbie Brady from the relegated Hull City, which has turned out to be one of the better buys of Norwich in recent years.

Robbie Brady has since won the Norwich City Player of the Month | Photo: Norwich City

Norwich City picked up just nine points from a possible 21 during their return to the Premier League. A run of form which would perhaps raise some eyebrows, but with an impressive draw at Anfield and wins over relegation candidates AFC Bournemouth and Sunderland, Norwich could certainly beat teams around them.

Heading into the festive period, Norwich started to show that they had to be taken seriously. November and December saw the Canaries pick up 14 points from 24, which is a huge improvement from the start of their Premier League campaign.

It’s clear that Neil has restored belief in his players, who are now starting to showcase their true ability. Giving Arsenal a run for their money and a victory over Louis van Gaal’s Manchester United, Norwich City and Alex Neil should be watched closely in 2016.