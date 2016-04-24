Tottenham Hotspur - West Bromwich Albion Preview: Poch's men looking to ramp up the pressure on the Foxes

Tottenham Hotspur host West Bromwich Albion at White Hart Lane on Monday evening looking to ramp up the pressure on leaders Leicester City at the top of the Premier League.

As it stands with four games to go, Spurs are five points behind Leicester and are on a role and will want to continue their amazing form.

Spurs swept aside Stoke City at the Britannia Stadium 4-0 last week to show that they are only getting stronger as the finish line gets closer. The win coupled with the Foxes dropping points was a huge moment in the title race.

Once again though Spurs will be hoping with Leicester playing first against Swansea City that they will able to capitalise on any slip-ups by the Foxes which would be so crucial at this stage of the season.

West Brom come into the game with safety confirmed in the Premier League for another season as they sit in 15th position on 40 points with four games to go. The problem though is that West Brom have only won one of their last six games in the league so therefore their form isn't the best going into this game.

The Baggies will be hoping to perform better than they did against Spurs North London rivals Arsenal on Thursday evening when they were so poor and were defeated 2-0.

Last meetings

Last season when these sides met at White Hart Lane, West Brom won the game 1-0 with a winner coming from James Morrison. The result earlier on in the season at the Hawthorns was also a close affair as the game ended in a 1-1 draw. Dele Alli scored the opener for Spurs while James McClean got the equaliser for the Baggies.

Alli scored a wonderful opener against the Baggies in December | Photo: Getty Images

Team News

Tottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino revealed at his pre-match press conference that he had no new fresh injury concerns to contend with. The manager is, therefore, likely to not make many changes to a winning team.

Clinton Njie has recovered from a long-term knee injury which has seen him be out for a few months but he is unlikely to make the squad after being out so long.

Nabil Bentaleb remains sidelined for Spurs with a knee injury he sustained not so long ago.

West Brom

Tony Pulis revealed that he had no new injury concerns to deal with before the match with Alex Pritchard hoping to return after being out with an ankle injury.

Morrison remains sidelined with a hamstring injury while Saloman Rondon and Jonas Olsson who were a number of first teamers who started on the bench - Arsenal on Thursday, will be hoping they will be back in the starting lineup for this game.

Tottenham Hotspur will host West Brom at White Hart Lane on Monday, April 25th with kick-off at 8PM BST.