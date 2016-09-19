Pochettino 'unconcerned' with missed chances in his side's win against Sunderland

Mauricio Pochettino says that he is unconcerned with the amount of chances that his Tottenham Hotspur side missed during their 1-0 victory in the Premier League against Sunderland at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

Pochettino happy with the performance against the Black Cats

Spurs plugged away all afternoon at the Sunderland goal but a combination of bad misses and some excellent saves from Jordan Pickford kept the score down to one after Harry Kane netted the winner in the second half.

That being said though when a team has more than 30 shots at goal more than one goal is expected but Pochettino didn't mind as he felt his side were excellent throughout the game.

Pochettino says that "sometimes it's difficult" missing so many chances but for him, in the "end it was fair" as he was pleased to see that his side "fought a lot and tried to score". The Spurs boss admitted that he is "happy with the three points" as it helps everyone in the team "take away the feeling from losing against Monaco" in the Champions League match in midweek.

Kane celebrates scoring the winner for Spurs' | Photo: Julian Finney / Getty Images

The Argentinean continued that he wanted his side to "create chances and play well" which during this game he felt they did. He was pleased, commenting "today we always tried to go forward" to try and score many goals but he admitted that the only disappointment is that the team didn't score more as "we created a lot of chances in the first half."

Worrying news on Kane but positive news on Dembele and Dier

From the game though their was a couple worrying moments for the team as Moussa Dembele, Eric Dier and Kane all went off injured before the end of the game. Pochettino though speaking after the game gave positive updates on the health of Dembele and Dier but not Kane which was a worrying sign.

Pochettino explain "Moussa Dembele and Eric Dier are not big issues, just cramp" which is positive as they are two important players for the team. On Kane though the Spurs boss said he "twisted his ankle and now we need to know about the injury" as it needs a scan to show the extent of the injury which could show ligament damage.