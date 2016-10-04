Hunger and desire fuel this Tottenham team, says Lloris

Hugo Lloris believes Tottenham Hotspur's hunger and belief is inspiring their form as they maintained their unbeaten run in the league with a win over Manchester City.

Aleksandar Kolarov's own goal and a Dele Alli strike, both in the first-half, helped Spurs to a 2-0 win against top-of-the-table City - who had won 10 of their previous 11 beforehand.

This season will be Mauricio Pochettino’s third season in charge of the North London club and the Lilywhites have already experienced numerous changes under the Argentine.

In his first season in charge Pochettino led Tottenham Hotspur to Wembley for the then Capital One Cup final and in his second season saw Tottenham launch a title campaign which ended with their highest finish in the Premier League era.

This season on the other hand has seen Tottenham have their best start to the season since 1960. So far this season, Spurs have won five games and drawn two as they sit second in the table on 17 points.

Now, off the back of their 2-0 win over the league leaders, Hugo Lloris believes that the strong basics and beliefs installed by Pochettino have left him and his teammates with a hunger to perform.

Spurs have 'big appetite' to do well

The Frenchman believes that even though this Tottenham team is younger than most there is still a desire to do well.

Lloris commented that, “in football, it’s a lot about belief” and since the Pochettino era the Lilywhites have been “building up” from “strong basics.”

He added that he believes the team have been “improving every week, every month” and even though the “team is still young, there is a big appetite here, we are all hungry to get great performances.”

Tottenham showed this desire for such great performances in the first-half of their clash against City as every member of the team worked hard to press the City players into mistakes while also get the ball forward to create a high intensity tempo that Pep Guardiola’s men couldn’t deal with.

Win must be enjoyed, says 'keeper

The goalkeeper put in a solid display against Guardiola’s City but he believes it is important to stay “consistent in the league.”

However he also added that, “when you get the opportunity to play one of the top teams like City you need to enjoy it and play at your best level.”

He coninuted by saying that it was “important” to secure the win before the international break, which will see majority of the first team squad link up with their respective national teams.

Lloris also believes that it is important to “stay humble” as the “season is long” and things can easily change despite such a strong start.