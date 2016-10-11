Manchester City's Aguero confirms fitness after calf worry with Argentina

With Bacary Sagna already ruled out, another figure at Manchester City who has a history of returning from international breaks having succumbed to injury was Sergio Aguero. However, the Argentine has overcome an injury scare this time after leaving a training session early this week.

It's becoming a bit of theme now, at Christmas you can expect presents and Christmas trees. In October you can expect international breaks and injuries, with Manchester City getting more than their fair share.

Aguero overcomes injury scare

During Sunday's training session with the 'Albiceleste' Aguero was forced to make an early exit as he pulled up with a calf injury. Admitting he had been pushing himself too hard in the sessions he left Pep Guardiola and City fans alike sweating over his strained muscle.

It was a year ago this month that Aguero tore his hamstring playing for Argentina when exerting himself too much, leaving him sidelined for six months.

Much to the delight of all this Manchester City concerned, Aguero reported on Monday that there was nothing to be concerned about and that he had made a recovery.

Aguero confirms fitness despite leaving training session

Speaking with Argentinian sports website Diario Olé he explained; "I’m quite well now, you get physical fitness playing, not training. [Edgardo] Bauza has the decision - I’ll be available for Tuesday. I’m much better."

Having scored 11 goals in eight appearances this season it wouldn't be foolish to suggest that perhaps under Pep Guardiola, English football could see an even more ruthless Aguero, astonishingly.

Grappling with Pep's 'picky' demands Aguero told Olé how it was already improving his game; “'He [Guardiola] wants me right as a nine, but then he gives me more freedom too. He asks me to move all around the attack."

Despite fears being allayed many will watch tonight's clash of Argentina v Paraguay through their fingers, hoping Aguero's appearance is minimal and his immediately wrapped in cotton wool ready for Saturday's visit of Everton to Manchester.