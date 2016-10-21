The confidence is back after the win at Palace, says Bilic

Slaven Bilic insists that West Ham United have a whole new level of confidence after their much needed victory at Selhurst Park last Saturday, after going nearly two months without a league win.

Change of mood in the camp

There were a lot of worries going into the Palace game that they needed to start picking up points immediately. So much is put on confidence and the part that it plays in a teams form and the Hammers proved that with the recent performances.

Losses at home to Watford and Southampton, and away at West Brom really piled the pressure on the club and left them sitting worryingly near the foot of the table on which was meant to be an exciting new era for West Ham.

The Croatian was quick to emphasise the importance that the win had on the teams confidence, "I hope that period for us is over now. You can talk, you can analyse, you can be positive but the best thing that gets the confidence back is if you win and a game, especially with a clean sheet and in a London derby."

Hard run ahead

With a very hard run coming up against the likes of Everton, Tottenham, Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool, the win against the Eagles was worth its weight in gold. If they went into those games still down the bottom, then it would look likely that they could be going into the Christmas period in a potential relegation scrap.

So the game against bottom side Sunderland is another very important match for Bilic's side. "I know the schedule, but I know also that all we think about is the next game. It's always the same in any schedule." He explained, "I know we have Chelsea, Everton and Stoke, and it is going to be extremely difficult, but then it was going to be very difficult against Crystal Palace who are on fire in their home ground. We did it. So we are positive."

Sympathy for Moyes

A manager who is definitely under more pressure than Bilic, is Sunderland boss David Moyes. Having taken over from Sam Allardyce in the summer, Moyes has yet to win a league match, having only collected two points from their first eight matches: "Of course, he is a terrific manager and he has done a terrific long term job at Everton, and now he has difficulties with Sunderland, but he is not the first one who has had that experience with Sunderland recently."

He added, "It's nothing new for them. Is it down to him? No, I'm saying he is a great manager, a big name. The pressure is there and it comes with the territory."

Change in formation

Bilic opted for a change in formation against Crystal Palace, playing three at the back, with two wing backs and a triangle up top, and it seemed to have worked well. But with Cresswell suspended for the next game, it could affect the way in which he sets the team up this time around.

"That formation, it's not only because we wanted to be more solid, but it lets our best players be on the ball in the best positions," he said. "Of course, because Cresswell can't play, it will affect it. It's not ideal, but we are going to see; we have a few options."

No new injury concerns

West Ham have been very unfortunate with injuries since the start of the season, having only just welcomed Cresswell back, and reasonably long term spells on the sidelines for record signing Andre Ayew and Andy Carroll, but the Hammers manager insists that things are looking a lot more positive on that front.

"We still have two days and a couple of days before the game but at the moment it's only Cresswell who can't be involved."

Speaking on Ayew and Carroll, Bilic said: "Andre looks good, and okay it was only a few sessions but we are going to try and prepare him for games as quick as possible. But we don't want something to happen in that process at the same time."

The Croat continued, "Andy's injury is a bit longer than we had first thought. All I can say is that he is working hard and is progressing, but it's longer than expected. I am speaking to him and the medical team about it every day."

West Ham United will take on Sunderland at the London Stadium, on Saturday 22nd October with kick off at 3:00pm BST.