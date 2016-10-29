Guardiola focused on West Brom and ending poor run

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is focused on getting back to winning ways against West Bromwich Albion.

Barcelona make the trip to the Etihad stadium in the Champions League next week and City need a result this weekend to build some momentum going into that difficult encounter.

The City boss said: “We go game by game and the next match is always the most important. We will only begin to talk about Barcelona on Sunday.”

The blues are without a win in their previous six matches. An unwelcome record for Guardiola, whose side were knocked out of the EFL Cup in midweek by rivals Manchester United.

Juan Mata scored the only goal of the game against a much changed City side, as Guardiola looked to give his fringe players some game time.

Clash of styles

In his first season in charge, this will be the first time Guardiola has come up against a Tony Pulis side, and the Catalan is expecting his blues to have a physical afternoon at the Hawthorns.

He continued: “West Brom play a physical game and a counter-attacking game. We will have to try to adapt our game, but that happens all the time.”

Guardiola also praised Pulis after he agreed a one-year contract extension with Baggies: “I have heard a lot about Tony Pulis and I would like to congratulate him on his new contract at West Brom. I have been speaking with my players and I understand he made it almost impossible for visiting teams to win at Stoke City.”

Despite the blues recent dip of form, they are still top of the Premier League on goal difference with Arsenal and Liverpool hot on their heels.

Another slip up today could see them knocked off of top spot and the Catalan boss will be under intense pressure before Lionel Messi and co travel to Manchester next week.