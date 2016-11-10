It is great to be part of England set-up, insists West Ham's Aaron Cresswell

West Ham United's full-back, Aaron Cresswell has said that he is enjoying his experience with the England side, ahead of the Three Lions' clashes with Scotland and Spain.

Fantastic experience

Cresswell earned his first call-up for the senior side, replacing injured Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater, and has been joined in Gareth Southgate's side by Sunderland goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford.

Many will say that Cresswell's call-up has been a long time coming, and has impressed in Slaven Bilic's side since his return from injury, with the 26-year-old seemingly thriving as a wing-back in the Croatian's new 3-4-3 formation.

Cresswell said that he has enjoyed his experience with the Three Lions so far, and said that he is hoping to pull on the famous shirt for the first time.

"It’s been fantastic,” Cresswell told FA TV. “Obviously I’m delighted to be here using these fantastic facilities."

"I’ve been here [to St George’s Park] before with West Ham as we’ve trained here a few times," he proclaimed. "I’ve enjoyed it and hopefully that continues.”

He admitted: “When you first start playing football, every boy wants to represent their country, and for me to do that would be a proud moment for me and my family."

“I’m looking forward to Friday night," Cresswell added. "Of course there will be a fantastic atmosphere, I’m sure, and it’s one we’re all looking forward to and hopefully we’ll get the job done.”

Hoping to be a regular

All eyes will be on Wembley on Friday, with England hosting bitter rivals Scotland, before clashing with the Spanish next Tuesday, with the clash with Julen Lopetegui's side is set to be Southgate's last as interim manager of the first team.

The former Middlesbrough manager has brought new faces into the first-team set up with the likes of Michael Keane, Pickford and Cresswell all getting chance. The full-back praised Southgate for the opportunity, and his hopes to become a regular in the international set up.

“The manager has been fantastic," he said. "To come here and train with some of the world-class players who are here is great to be a part of."

Cresswell concluded: “The next one is after the New Year, but I want to do my best while I’m here and be in the manager’s plans for the near future.”

England will take on Scotland in their World Cup 2018 qualifier at Wembley Stadium on Friday, November 11 with kick-off at 7:45pm GMT.