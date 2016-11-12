Tottenham Hotspur - International round-up: Eight Spurs players feature for their countries

Tottenham Hotspur saw 11 players called up for their countries in this recent international break. Hugo Lloris and Moussa Sissoko linked up with France while Christian Eriksen joined Denmark. Harry Kane, Danny Rose and Kyle Walker were called up for England, and Jan Vertonghen and Moussa Dembele joined Belgium. Finally Vincent Janssen and Kevin Wimmer were called up to the Netherlands and Austria squads respectively.

Points all around

Seven players were all involved in competitive games as their countries fight for their spot at the World Cup. Hugo Lloris captained France to a 2-1 win over Sweden and was joined by Moussa Sissoko for the full ninety minutes. Walker, Rose and Dier also played a full 90 minutes as England beat rivals Scotland 3-0.

Walker and Rose picked up the assists for England’s first two goals while the left back won the corner for England’s third. Harry Kane was an unused substitute. Eriksen scored a wonderful solo goal for Denmark as well as scoring from the penalty spot as his team cruised to a 4-1 win over Kazakhstan.

Jan Vertonghen came up against Vincent Janssen in their friendly. Vertonghen started as a left back for the Red Devils while Dembele did not make the bench. Vincent Janssen also started but was substituted off the pitch on the 27th minute after a clash with Belgian goalkeeper Simon Mignolet. Janssen suffered concussion from the clash but is thought to be recovering well.

Yet to play

Kevin Wimmer was called up to the Austrian national team who will face the Republic of Ireland on Saturday 12. Belgium will then face Estonia the following day in their competitive fixture. In the following week there is a hoard of friendlies as Denmark face the Czech Republic and Austria play Slovakia. England will then face Spain while the French come up against the Ivory Coast.