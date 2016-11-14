Ashley Fletcher is looking for more chances, ahead of Tottenham clash

West Ham United young starlet, Ashley Fletcher has stated that he is hungry to do more in Slaven Bilic's first-team, ahead of their bitter clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Hungry to do more

Fletcher arrived at the London Stadium from Manchester United with a lot of pedigree. He has made seven appearances so far for Bilic's side, but has failed to find the back of the net so far.

The young striker made a instant impact on Saturday against Stoke, with the home side taking the lead two minutes after his introduction. The Hammers had to settle for a point, and Fletcher said that he his keen to be involved.

“I didn’t expect to be this involved but every opportunity I get," he told whufc.com. "I try and make an impact on the pitch."

“I am hungry to do more," the young striker stated. "I am hungry to help this team and I am hungry to score more goals."

Fletcher concluded, "Hopefully I will get more opportunities."

Another big derby

The Hammers face a tough few weeks, with games against Manchester United, Arsenal and Premier League leaders Liverpool. However their first big hurdle will be on Saturday, when they travel to take on Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur side, and Pedro Obiang has said that the side will be looking for the three points.

“We were disappointed that we could not get the victory against Stoke," he said. "But we have to keep the right mentality over the international break and prepare well for the Tottenham game."

The Spaniard continued, “This is another big derby for us and we want to come away with the victory." He explained, “We know what this game means for the fans and we will be doing everything to get the three points."

West Ham United will take on Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on Saturday, November 19 with kick-off at 5:30pm GMT.