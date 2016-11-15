Bastian Schweinsteiger ready if called upon by Jose Mourinho

Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger has confirmed he is ready to play if manager Jose Mourinho sees fit to bring him back into matchday squad.

The German midfielder, who is one of Europe’s most decorated professionals, had been training away from the first team squad in the early parts of the season as Mourinho made a somewhat unnecessary statement by removing Schweinsteiger from the United midfield.

But within the last couple of weeks, the German has been invited back to train with the first team squad giving hope that United fans may yet see the midfielder in a United shirt at Old Trafford once again.

Despite being heavily linked with a move to the MLS to see out his playing days, Schweinsteiger insists he is ready to play for United, and will do all he can if called upon by Mourinho.

He said, “I am trying to keep myself fit for the situation in which I am needed."

He added, “Hopefully I will be given a chance. I look forward to training every day, and being able to train with the team. I don’t know if I will get a chance but I hope so.”

Premier League hopes

The German made the move to Old Trafford from Bayern Munich at the beginning of last season under Louis van Gaal.

He struggled with injuries in his first campaign, but when he did appear for United he hardly looked out of place as the red devils achieved one of Schweinsteiger’s objectives to win the FA Cup.

He continued: We won the FA Cup last year and that was also one of my aims. Of course it would be great to play for United again in the Premier League, and perhaps win it.

“If I am needed, I will give everything- I am ready.”

The seasoned professional is continuing to say all of the right things to keep the United fans onside and is speaking positively in public, rather than criticising Mourinho for leaving him out.