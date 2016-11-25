Paul Scholes believes Antoine Griezmann is perfect for Manchester United

Antoine Griezmann's stock has grown in the past two years and the Frenchman is now a world class striker who would fit into any team and make a huge difference to their game.

Plenty of clubs have been linked with Griezmann, including the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester United, but Atletico Madrid have rejected any and all bids for their star man.

United have been linked constantly with Griezmann over the past year, with rumours suggesting that Jose Mourinho was exploring the option of bringing him to Old Trafford, in the summer after the Euros itself.

Scholes thinks Zlatan is too old to lead attack next season

United legend Paul Scholes was speaking on BT Sport about Manchester United's attack and he believes that Ibrahimovic is "too old" to lead the attack for United next year.

Scholes pointed out that Zlatan is aging and at 36, the Swede isn't the same player he used to be. "When you're talking about a 36-year-old, as special as he's been throughout his career, as special as he is now, I don't think he should be the main [striker]", he added.

Considering the Swede's numbers this season, six goals in 11 outings may not seem so bad on paper, but to those who have watched him play up close will know that he should have scored many more than what he's managed to get until now.

A concerning factor of Ibrahimovic's game is that he tends to drop deeper into midfield to get on the ball and likes having the ball at his feet, he doesn't always stay the furthest player up top and therefore he hasn't had as many goals as he would've liked. As immensely talented and skilful as the Swede is, he should be the target man and always be the final player to which all the passes or crosses go to.

United need to be in the market for someone like Griezmann says Scholes

Marcus Rashford has been touted as one who should be playing up top for United but Scholes believes that at the age of 19, Rashford still "lacks the experience" to lead the United attack. This is where Griezmann enters the frame.

Scholes added that he would "like to see" Griezmann move to Old Trafford and that his signing would make United feared like they used to be during Sir Alex Ferguson's reign and would also give them a great amount of attacking depth.

Scholes said that Griezmann looks like a "top centre-forward" at his current club Atletico Madrid and admitted that United need to be investing in the market for "someone like that".

Antoine Griezmann is a big United fan and even idolised David Beckham as a kid. The Frenchman added substance to speculation linking him to a transfer to United when he spoke openly about how he asks Paul Pogba about life at Old Trafford and also about manager Jose Mourinho and if the Portuguese is really as good as everyone says he is.

For now, it doesn't look as though Griezmann would be moving any time soon. But if Diego Simeone decides to leave Atletico Madrid, that would make Griezmann re-consider his decision and he would probably want to leave the Vicente Calderon.

Griezmann's interest in United and his friendship with Paul Pogba and desire to play alongside him will only be an encouragement to fans and players alike who would welcome a player of his quality to the Premier League.