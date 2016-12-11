Alan Pardew hails 'magnificent' Wilfried Zaha performance

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew hailed the performance of Wilfried Zaha in the aftermath of his side's 3-3 draw with Hull City on Saturday afternoon.

The winger scored a sensational goal and was the architect of his side's other two as they drew with the Tigers and his manager was impressed with his display.

"There was a magnificent performance from Wilfried Zaha today," Pardew told the BBC. "He was sublime."

He continued, "they couldn't cope with him and that goal is a contender for goal of the season."

With the score level at 1-1 after Zaha had won a penalty that Christian Benteke dispatched, he received the ball on the edge of the box after a corner had been cleared. The twice-capped England winger, who could switch allegiance to the Ivory Coast, weaved his way past three Hull defenders before lashing an unstoppable shot into the net. The strike was measured at reaching a speed of 60 miles-per-hour.

Embed from Getty Images Zaha prepares to shoot | Photo: Getty images / Gareth Copley

Palace struggling to see games out

Zaha was the saviour once again with a minute of normal time remaining, crossing for Fraizer Campbell to head home after the hosts had taken a 3-2 lead at the KCOM Stadium. His boss was left bemoaning defensive mistakes that have been the downfall of Palace's season so far.

"We made defensive errors," admitted Pardew.

"[We] scored three away from home and still have not won," he reflected. Continuing, "when Wilf got the second we should really be holding on from there."

The Eagles have made an unwanted habit of throwing away positive positions in games in recent months and Pardew admitted his side have been practicing their ability to see games out, particularly prior to last weekend's 3-0 win over Southampton.

Palace have either lost or drawn after being in winning positions twice in the last three weeks and threw away points late on in games against Liverpool and Manchester City respectively.