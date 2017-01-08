Guardiola takes blame for Manchester City's inconsistencies

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has taken the blame for his sides inconsistencies so far this season and has said he needs time to adapt.

Guardiola, who took over at the Etihad in the summer, has also admitted he has made mistakes this season.

Guardiola’s time at City

Guardiola’s tenure as Manchester City boss got off to the perfect start winning each of his first ten games as boss however their form has slowed down since.

City, who currently sit 4th in the Premier League, have only won seven of their 14 league games since they lost their unbeaten league record. They also have the worst defence of all the sides in the top six.

Guardiola said: "At times my ideas were not good, because I'm still getting to know the players, to know what is the best position, the best way to play, to adapt to them."

The City boss admitted, "Sometimes I have an idea: three at the back or play a player in a certain way, and sometimes it didn't work."

He explained: "You have to look at yourself and see what you have to do to help them find each other and play to each other more fluently, not all the time with an aggressiveness." Guardiola also remarked, " "That is my job. I have to help them and I tell them that. And most of the times we were not good, it was my responsibility."

Success at Barca and Bayern, success at City?

The 45-year-old manager came to the Etihad Stadium after successful spells with both Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Guardiola managed Barcelona between 2008 and 2012 and won three La Liga titles, two Champions League finals as well as the Copa del Rey on two occasions.

His move to Germany brought more success as he won three consecutive Bundesliga’s with Bayern Munich. Guardiola also won the UEFA Super Cup, DFB-Pokal and FIFA Club World Cup with the German side.

However, City still trail league leaders Chelsea by seven points and exited the EFL Cup in October but they're still in the Champions League and FA Cup.

Guardiola said: "When I do the same thing all my career, 15 or 20 years as a coach, it's boring. I would still be in Barcelona, my home and with these players I would be there." The Spaniard added, "But every country has his own personality, his own way to play. And that is marvellous.

He concluded, "That's why football is amazing. And, of course, I come here and I said a thousand million times, I am trying to adapt to English football in the way I believe you can do that."

Guardiola’s mistakes

Guardiola has made a lot of changes this season, both tactically and in personnel, particularly in defence.

City have used three at the back at times this season but Guardiola looks to have settled with a four-man defence in recent weeks. The Spaniard has changed full-backs on multiple occasions and has also had to deal with Vincent Kompany’s continued injury problems in the centre of defence.

Guardiola also chose to loan out several high-profile Manchester City players before the season such as Samir Nasri, Wilfried Bony, Eliaquim Mangala and long-serving goalkeeper Joe Hart.