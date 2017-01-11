Aaron Cresswell: West Ham need to "exploit any weaknesses" Crystal Palace have

West Ham United defender Aaron Cresswell, has firmly stated that the Hammers need to "exploit any weaknesses" ahead of Saturday's clash with Crystal Palace.

Badly need to win

2017 hasn't got off to the brightest start for Slaven Bilic's side with 2-0 and 5-0 defeats to Manchester United and Manchester City respectively in the space of a few days.

The Hammers still sit in a respectable 13th, but with three points between them and 16th-placed Middlesbrough the pressure will be on to collect three points.

Is it expected to be a warm return for Sam Allardyce to his former club, but Cresswell stressed it is a game the home side must win.

“We’ve got another London derby against Crystal Palace on Saturday," Cresswell told whufc.com. "It’s one we all badly want to win."

“They’re not going through a great time themselves at the minute," he stated. "We need to exploit any weaknesses they have."

“We put in one of our best performances of the season at Palace," the defender stated. "And got the win we deserved."

“You can be sure we will prepare properly for the game on Saturday," Cresswell added. "With 50-odd thousand fans behind us, we’ll give it absolutely everything we’ve got to get the three points.”

Starting to come around

Saturday's clash with Palace will kickstart a crucial two weeks for the Hammers, with a visit to the Riverside Stadium next Saturday and Andy Carroll stated that he believes that the season is starting to turn around.

"The start of the season was difficult," he said. "Compared to last season, but we started scoring goals before Christmas."

"Last season was a great season," the striker stated. "Even though this season didn’t start well."

"I think we’re starting to find it now and come around," Carroll concluded. "Although the last few results haven't gone our way.”

West Ham United will take on Crystal Palace at the London Stadium on Saturday, January 14 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.