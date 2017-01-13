Marcus Browne signs new three-and-a-half deal with West Ham United

It has been announced that West Ham United youngster, Marcus Browne has signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal with the Hammers.

Very good feeling

The 19-year-old has been a bright spark for Terry Westley’s U23 side this campaign, missing all but one of their fixtures and managing five goals.

The new deal will keep him at the club until 2020, and he shared his delight at the new deal: “It’s a very good feeling. I’ve been at the club since I was 8 years old so I’ve come a long way.”

Browne told whufc.com, “Knowing that (a new contract is) the reward for working hard, doing the right things and being professional is a good feeling.”

The youngster declared, “It’s massive club. The new stadium is amazing and the supporters are brilliant.”

He stressed, “When I’ve worked with the gaffer (Slaven Bilic), he has always had a positive impact on me."

Browne added, “He speaks to me a lot and encourages me to do the right things, It’s good to have a manager that will talk to you and show his time for you.”

Premier League ambitions

Browne is one of the many bright talents currently at the club, with the likes of him and Toni Martinez been on the cusp of Slaven Bilic’s first-team.

Westley did state some of his players might be going on loan in the transfer window, but Browne stated that his ambition for the rest of the season was to make his Premier League debut: “I think I’ve had a good season, probably one of my best seasons. I think I’ve propelled in the right direction at the right time.”

He added, “Now obviously I’m in and around the first team because of what I’ve been doing with the U23s.”

The youngster explained, “For the rest of the season, my targets would probably be to play in the Premier League.”

Browne concluded, “Whether I go on loan or not and whether it happens before I go on loan. I don’t know but I’d love to make my debut in the Premier League.”

West Ham United will take on Crystal Palace at the London Stadium on Saturday, January 14 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.