Sunderland 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Lacklustre Lilywhites held to frustrating draw by resolute Black Cats

Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur side were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw against bottom of the table Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening which has put a huge dent in their Premier League title prospects.

On a night that has seen Arsenal lose, Liverpool and Chelsea drawing with each other, Spurs couldn't take advantage which will be seen as a huge disappointment for a team that had won seven of their previous eight games.

Lloris missed the game for Spurs due to illness

The big early team news from the game saw Hugo Lloris miss the game due to illness for Spurs with Michel Vorm his replacement in the team.

The game itself started with the visitors on the front foot but the hosts defended brilliantly to restrict them. From this then they started to gain some confidence themselves to go forward which should have resulted in the opening goal of the game.

Borini squandered Sunderland's best chance of the game

The Black Cats created the best chance of the first half when a long ball found it's way to Fabio Borini, who was unmarked in the box but he only managed to hit his shot straight at Vorm when he should have done much better.

Spurs, on the other hand, really only had one effort of note in the first half when a long range strike from Victor Wanyama forced Vito Mannone into making a good save.

Their was one controversial moment in the first half as a reckless challenge from Jack Rodwell on Moussa Dembele resulted in a yellow card but it probably deserved a red card and that anagered most of the Spurs players.

Spurs sweating over fitness of Rose after the full back went off injured

Spurs were also dealt a huge blow when Danny Rose had to come off injured with what looked like an ankle injury which will be of huge concern to Pochettino.

Overall though, the happier manager at half-time would have been David Moyes as his team restricted Spurs to barely nothing which Pochettino would not have been happy with.

Spurs fail to break down resolute Black Cats in second half and had to settle for a draw

The problem Pochettino had was that he really didn't get the response he wanted in the second half either as his team couldn't break down a resolute and stubborn Black Cats defence.

Even though the hosts didn't have any shots at goal they frustrated a Spurs side, who were lacklustre all night and really struggled to turn their possession into goals.

The only real chance of the second half fell the way of Wanyama, who headed a good cross from Heung-min Son over the bar when he should have at least hit the target.

After that chance though when you expected an onslaught from the visitors, it didn't materialise and in the end Moyes got his tactics spot on as his team claimed a vital point in their fight for relegation.