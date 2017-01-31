Reece Oxford joins Reading until the end of the season

West Ham United had one final exit on deadline day, with youngster Reece Oxford joining Reading on loan until the end of the season.

Gaining some experience

Oxford is one of the brightest talents in the Hammers set-up, and has been highly sought after since his debut last season.

The 18-year-old has recently signed a new contract with the club, and has joined many of the young Hammers on loan to gain some vital experience.

"This is a great loan move for Reece,” Slaven Bilic told whufc.com. “He’s going to a club who are trying to get promotion."

"That’s really important for me," he stated. "Is that the manager is one of the best centre-backs to have played in the last 20 years in the world."

“It’s a move that we should all benefit from; Reece, Reading and West Ham," Bilic concluded. "I’m expecting him to come back here and play for us.”

Good move for everyone

Oxford was Jaap Stam's fourth signing of five in what proved to be a busy window for the Royals.

Reading currently sit third and five points off the top of the Championship table, and Stam stated that he is looking forward to helping develop Oxford's talents.

"Reece is a very talented defender with a lot of potential," Stam told readingfc.co.uk. "He is a modern defender and our style of play should suit him."

"Hopefully we can give him the stage to play," the coach stated. "The time to grow in confidence and help him develop as a player during his time with us."

"So it's a good move for both clubs," Stam concluded. "We're very happy to have him in the squad for the rest of the season."

