Manchester United 2-0 Watford: Martial shines in routine victory for Mourinho's men over tame Hornets

Anthony Martial was the star of the show for Manchester United as they comfotably defeated Watford 2-0 at Old Trafford to really put the pressure on all the other teams in the race for a top four place.

It took Jose Mourinho's side a while to get the breakthrough but it finally came in the 32nd minute when a lovely cross from Martial was put into the net by Juan Mata to give the team a deserved lead.

United were in full control of the match and they finally got a second goal on the hour mark when Martial showed his class to place the ball into the back of the net to end the game as a contest.

They had further chances to add to their lead but overall it was a satisfying result for the Red Devils as they have now moved to up to fifth in the Premier League table and put real pressure on the other top teams.

Both managers made changes for the game

Both teams made changes for the game. For United, Martial and Daley Blind came in to replace Marcos Rojo and Marcus Rashford.

On the other hand, hornets manager Walter Mazzarri made one change to his side with Miguel Britos coming into the starting eleven to replace Valon Behrami.

United were dominant early on but failed to take their chances

In terms of the game itself, it started as many would have expected with the home side having all of the possession while the visitors set up with ten men behind the ball.

That didn't stop United creating early chances though as Zlatan Ibrahimovic volleyed a good chance wide when he was free in the box and should have done so much better.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan then had United's next chance as he forced Heurelho Gomes into a good save from the edge of the box.

The hosts continued to pile on the pressure throughout the half but Gomes was doing what many goalkeepers had been doing at Old Trafford all season by making two brilliant saves to deny Paul Pogba from opening the scoring.

Ibrahimovic had yet another chance just after the half hour mark when a great cross from Mata found the striker but somehow he saw his header saved by Gomes from two yards out.

Mata finally opened the scoring for the hosts after the half hour mark

That miss though didn't prove costly as a minute after that miss, Mata got the opening goal of the game. The goal was created by Martial as he went past his defender in the box with ease before picking out the midfielder to put the ball into the net to give United what they deserved.

United continued to pile on the pressure to try and get a second goal before the end of the first half but some last ditch defending from the visitors prevented that from happening as they somehow only went in at the break with only a one goal deficit.

The second half began exact same as the first as United came out fast and almost doubled their lead when Martial once again ran at the Watford defence to create some space in the box but his left footed shot just went wide of the goal.

A one-nil scoreline is always a dangerous score though and if it wasn't for a brilliant save from David de Gea from a Mauro Zarate free-kick, then the scores would have been level before the hour mark.

Martial added a goal to his brilliant assist in the first half

It turned out to be a crucial save as minutes later Martial did double United's lead. The goal came from a lovely passing move from the team which ended with Ibrahimovic playing a lovely first time pass through to the Frenchman, who took his time and put the ball into the back of the net.

The second goal really killed off any sort of comeback for the visitors and in honest truth the hosts should have scored more goals before the end of the game.

Mkhitaryan played a nice one-two with Ibrahimovic to get in on goal but from a tight angle, he saw his shot well-saved by Gomes, who kept the score to some respectability.

Ibrahimovic had an off day in front of goal but it didn't matter as the hosts picked up a crucial three points

Ibrahimovic had yet another chance to score aswell when Mkhitaryan played a great cross into the striker but instead of hitting the ball into the back of the net, he miskicked his shot away from the goal.

It didn't really matter though as the hosts got the victory that they came for and the result now means that temporarily they went above Liverpool into fifth place.