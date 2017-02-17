Gaston Ramirez convinced me to join, says Southampton signing Caceres

Gaston Ramirez may have split fans' opinions when it came to his career with Southampton, but his warm words describing his time at the club brought together a deal for his friend Martin Caceres.

In his first interview for Saints, the 29-year-old revealed how he and Ramirez had spoken before about the red-and-whites - a conversation that seemed to win him over.

Caceres even went as far as to say it was "Without doubt, one of the main reasons that drew me to a move here" - strong words from an even stronger man.

A Saintly trust

Not only did the words of a former teammate draw Caceres to England, contract negotiations had a hand in the arrival of a new defender.

For Saints' latest Uruguayan another attraction was, as he described, a "trust" in his ability despite not playing for an extended period of time.

Now he just hopes to "repay that out on the pitch" - something that should excite the fans filling St. Mary's.

Gaston's four years

In the 2012 summer window there was a whole host of excitement when Ramirez, then at Bologna, decided to make a £12m move to Southampton - even turning down the likes of Liverpool.

Never before had the then-coach Nigel Adkins seen talent such as this, for Saints fans it was surreal and the first big-money signing from a foreign league.

Just a year earlier the transfers of Steve De Ridder and Tadanari Lee were the equivalent of Ramirez; not much of a comparison in truth as you'd have to google search the teams these forward-men play for now.

Unfortunately under Adkins the Frey Bentos-native was only finding his feet as he found it difficult to adapt to the physicality of England's top tier.

With Mauricio Pochettino's introduction Ramirez didn't see much action; this was caused by a mixture of injuries and the former's passion for offensive pressure.

Gaston's rift

The rift between Gaston and Ronald Koeman however was prominent; towards the end of his four-year-contract the latter made sure everyone knew he had no future with Southampton.

It's a shame Ramirez never got a clean run of games or health during his four years; his talented displays at Middlesbrough offer enough evidence of the class that surrounds his every move.

Oddly, it's surprising that the playmaker's recommendation to Caceres happened to be so colourful, not just praising the fans but the club also.

"The club operates very well and has fantastic fans" - Ramirez' own words - they worked a treat on Southampton's Caceres.