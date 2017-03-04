Manchester United 1-1 AFC Bournemouth: Referee controversy as Boruc heroics earn ten-man Cherries vital point

Manchester United once again failed to take the chance to close the gap to their top four rivals in the Premier League as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford by Bournemouth in a heated contest.

For the seventh time this season, Jose Mourinho's side were held to a draw despite dominating proceedings for the majority of the match.

Marcos Rojo gave United the lead in the 23rd minute of the game but Josh King levelled things up from the penalty spot before half-time.

A stamp from Tyrone Mings was followed by an elbow by Zlatan Ibrahimović, but both escaped punishment as tensions boiled over at the end of the first half. Andrew Surman then saw red for his reaction to Ibrahimović's elbow.

The Cherries, though, managed to hold on with ten men throughout the whole of the second half to gain an important point for their season.

Hosts start well but miss loads of chances

Straight from kick-off, United created chances at will. Antonio Valencia played a good cross into the box to Wayne Rooney, who was unmarked but put a header over the bar after just two minutes.

Not long after that, a long ball forward from Luke Shaw found it's way to Paul Pogba who was through on goal, but he saw his goalbound shot saved by Artur Boruc.

The visitors, though, also showed limited signs that they could score and they should have done when Benik Afobe was played through on goal but at the crucial moment he slipped and let David de Gea get the ball away from danger.

The chances kept coming in a very open game as a run and shot from Anthony Martial was saved by Boruc, who was keeping his side in the game.

Rojo scored his first Premier League goal to give the hosts a deserved lead

Finally, though, the hosts did get a breakthrough when a shot towards goal from Valencia was deflected into the net by Rojo, his first ever Premier League goal for United.

After that goal, United became sloppy and took their foot off the gas, encouraging the Cherries to come forward. A shock equaliser came for Josh King as he netted from the penalty spot after the clumsiest of challenges from Phil Jones.

King levelled for the Cherries before half-time as tensions boil over with Surman seeing red

Just before half-time, a moment of real chaos ended with Bournemouth being reduced to 10 men. Mings stamped on Ibrahimovic's head, the referee apparently unaware of the incident, before Ibrahimović elbowed Mings at a corner and wasn't shown a red card.

The Swedish striker's elbow angered Andrew Surman. The Bournemouth man pushed Ibrahimović and earned himself a second booking to take an early bath, as both other players should have done.

Hosts start strong at start of the second half but miss more chances

Pogba tested Boruc from the edge of the box once again but the keeper made another fantastic stop as United came out for the second half well.

After the opening ten minutes of the second half, though, the hosts became very frustrated and failed to make the extra man count in a way that they should have.

That was down to the way the Cherries defended in the second half as they threw their bodies in the way of everything and really wanted to hold on to a crucial point with ten men.

Zlatan Ibrahimović denied from the penalty spot

It looked like that chance was gone though when Adam Smith handled the ball in the area and the referee pointed straight to the penalty spot.

Ibrahimović stood up to take the penalty but he missed as Boruc once again made a tremendous save to keep it out of the net.

The desperation showed from the home side after that, aiming long balls in the box, it simply was not good enough from the Reds.

United did have one big chance to win the game in injury time when the ball fell to Pogba in the box but he mishit his shot which was disappointing to see from the midfielder who had a torrid afternoon.

The Cherries held on for a very important point in their season while United missed a real chance to gain points on their top four rivals, retrospective action will be expected for Zlatan Ibrahimović and possibly Tyrone Mings as well.