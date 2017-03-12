Spurs boss Pochettino admits fear amidst Harry Kane injury but demands other players to step up

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has expressed his concerns for Harry Kane but has challenged the rest of Spurs’ attacking players to step up in his absence.

Kane was forced off the pitch in the sixth minute as his side faced Millwall in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Despite the striker's absence Tottenham netted six goals against The Lions, with Son Heung-min scoring his first hat-trick for Spurs while Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Vincent Janssen also all found the back of the net.

Kane picked up the problem following a challenge from defender Jake Cooper as the Englishman’s ankle looked to be trapped underneath his opponent's leg during the tackle.

Concerns previous injury has resurged

Earlier in the season Kane picked up an ankle ligament injury as he landed badly on his ankle twisting it as Spurs hosted Sunderland.

The injury left Kane sidelined for five Premier League fixtures and with concerns that the injury sustained on Sunday is similar, it could hand a major blow for Spurs’s top-four and FA Cup campaigns.

Pochettino revealed that the English International "twisted his ankle- the same ankle as it was before against Sunderland" continuing to explain that "we hope it’s not a big issue but it looks similar. It’s sure it will be difficult for him to play against Southampton but we need to see what happens in the next few days."

Kane was seen leaving White Hart Lane on crutches with a protective boot and his manager confirmed that “every time something like this happens and before the scan he immobilises it with a boot” before also confirming the striker will undergo scans on Monday.

The squad must step up

Pochettino also commented that “when you lose a player like Harry Kane always you miss him. But it’s important for the players who can play in his position like Son and Vincent find the net and score goals.”

The Argentine boss continued to explain: “All the players are important. Sometimes the manager is criticised when you rotate the team but look what has happened now.”

Pochettino added that “in a key period for every team maybe we miss our main striker and players like Janssen and Sonny- maybe they don’t play in the last few weeks in the starting XI- will be important for us.”

Janssen scored his first goal from open play for Tottenham against Millwall, and previously came under fire from Pochettino, who demanded that he prove his place.

South Korean international Son, on the other hand, did well last time Kane was out, scoring numerous match-wining goals - and could be trusted to step up to the plate again if Kane is out for a lengthy period.