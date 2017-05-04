Defence still main injury concern for Mauricio Pochettino ahead of trip to London Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur face West Ham United on Friday for their first game at the Hammers' new home, the London Stadium.

Spurs will go into the match with four key injuries, including players from; defence, midfield and attack. Mauricio Pochettino's side will be looking to earn their 10th win in a row in the Premier League and close the gap on Chelsea to just a point.

Danny Rose misses the matchday squad for 16th game in a row

England full-back, Danny Rose has once again not been fit enough for a return to the Tottenham matchday squad. Although Rose has been out for a very long period, all Spurs fans are hoping that he will be fit to play against Manchester United. A very significant game, the last ever match at White Hart Lane.

Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Rose is being involved more training as the days go on, and the club is hoping he will return to full first team training next week.

It has also been confirmed that young central defender, Cameron Carter-Vickers is stepping up his rehabilitation. Carter-Vickers is likely to miss the remainder of the season with the knee injury he suffered while on a fitness camp with the USA under 20 team.

Lamela progressing but still out for the season

Forward Erik Lamela is still confirmed to miss the remainder of the season after his hip surgery. The Argentine has been progressing with individual indoor work, seen on his social media platforms. Lamela has been an absentee since the October 25 last year.

The last time the right midfielder played, Spurs were still in all three knockout competitions that they were eligible for - the EFL Cup, FA Cup and Champions League.

Harry Winks is also continuing rehabilitation but will miss the last four games of the Premier League campaign. The 2-0 win over Burnley was the last match that Winks played, only completing 45 minutes before being stretchered off following a freak collision with an advertising hoarding.

Late fitness tests for Andy Carroll and Arthur Masuaku

It has been reported that West Ham will assess target man, Andy Carroll before Friday night. Slaven Bilic may risk his main striker to try and break down the best defence in the league. Arthur Masuaku will also be given a late fitness test ahead of the tie.

Diafra Sakho, Michail Antonio, Pedro Obiang and Angelo Ogbonna have been confirmed to miss the remainder of the season due to injury.