Harry Kane runs away with Golden Boot

Two hat-tricks in four days allowed Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane to run away with the Premier League Golden Boot award.

Kane finished the season on 29 goals after bagging four against Leicester City as his side thrashed the Foxes 6-1 on Thursday night, before claiming the match ball again on Sunday as he put three past Hull in a 7-1 win. Despite his impressive record, Kane missed 10 weeks of the season after suffering ankle ligament damage in both October and March. This leaves the Englishman with a tally of 29 goals in 30 appearances for his boyhood club. Due to this, Kane also looked unlikely to come back and win the prestigious award as Belgium frontman Romelu Lukaku sat on top with 24 goals at the beginning of the final week this season.

The win sees Kane pick up the Golden Boot for the second successive season as he has now also scored more than twenty goals for three seasons running. The last Tottenham player to do both those things was Jimmy Greaves who picked up the Boot a total of six times over his playing career.

'I want more'

Speaking before the game, Harry Kane commented that “it would be a fantastic achievement” to pick up the Golden Boot. He explained, “the biggest thing I’m proud of is that I had two big injuries and was out for 11 weeks so to still be there at the top of the Premier League and to score 30-plus goals [in all competitions] is a big achievement”.

Kane’s tally of 29 goals this seasons puts him up to 78 league goals in 113 matches and the striker does not want to stop here. He commented, “I said to someone the other day it would be great if I can get to that 100 club by the end of next season”.

Honoured Harry

After claiming the Golden Boot, Kane expressed his pride. Speaking to Spurs TV the Englishman commented “to score eight goals in the last week of the season is special” but “I couldn’t do it without my team mates”.

He continued to say that, “to finish 6-1 and 7-1 shows the mentality we have and we want to take that momentum into next season”.

He also spoke to the Premier League’s official twitter account, filming himself with the golden boot. He commented to the channel that he was “very proud to retain the golden boot and it’s been a fantastic end to the season.”

However, Kane like many other players at the club have their hopes set higher as he commented that “we've got to work harder and hopefully bring home some silverware to the club next year” but in the meanwhile he’s “very honoured to get [the Golden Boot] again” and will “be cherishing this one”.