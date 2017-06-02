Yaya Touré signs a one-year contract extension with Manchester City

Manchester City veteran midfielder Yaya Touré will continue into his eighth season at the Etihad Stadium after the Ivorian signed a new one-year deal with The Citizens.

My journey isn't done just yet

The Ivorian has been a major figure in Manchester City's rise as one the county's biggest clubs in England since the Sheikh Mansour takeover, with the former Barcelona man winning five major trophies since his 2010 move, including two Premier League titles.

There was concerns that this would be the 34-year-old's final season for the Sky Blues, having been frozen out of the side at the beginning of the campaign by Pep Guardiola.

However he fought his way back into the fold in November and went on to make 31 appearances, which mustered seven goals, and the midfielder says that his journey with City hasn't finished just yet.

"I'm delighted, I told myself the journey at City is not done," Touré told mcfc.co.uk. "When I received a call from [director of football] Txiki Begiristain and talked to the manager I was very delighted."

"He is one of our most experienced and popular players," Begiristain stated. "We couldn't be happier that he is staying with us as we embark on what we all hope will be a very exciting season."

Start of what will be a busy summer

Guardiola's first season in England was his first campaign as a manager where he was left empty-handed in terms of trophies, and it seems the coach is looking to rectify that very early on by diving head first into the transfer market.

The club has already had a mass clear-out with Jesús Navas, Gaël Clichy, Bacary Sagna and Willy Caballero all released, and full-back Pablo Zabaleta signing a two-year deal with West Ham United.

They have already started to add recruits in with the £43 million signing of Bernardo Silva, while they are also expected to break the bank once in the coming days with the signing of Benfica's Ederson.

The selling club have confirmed the record-breaking fee for a goalkeeper but there is still to be confirmation from City. It is expected that Ederson's £34.7 million move to Eastlands will be completed in the coming days.