Graeme Souness insists Liverpool have missed Jordan Henderson

​Graeme Souness has praised ​Li​verpool captain Jordan Henderson, ​insisting that they aren't the same team without him.

Henderson endured a tough season, struggling time and time again with injuries. Failing to make an appearance after February 11th due to an ongoing foot issue, the 27-year-old was a big miss for Liverpool during their ​Premier League top-four run in.

Henderson's presence a big miss, says Souness

A key man in the midfield when fit, Henderson was a real live wire prior to his injury setback. Souness believes that despite the club fulfilling their goal for Champions League football, the captains presence was a big miss.

​"In the playing sense they've missed him greatly," ​he said.

"You're not always bossing the game - doesn't matter what team you are, you're not always in charge of the game - and he's really good at making his opponent go into areas and make passes they don't want to."

"As well as that, I think he's improved with his own technique - he can open the play up both short and long now, and he's a major influence.

"Arguably, he might have been the first on the teamsheet when he was firing on all cylinders," ​Souness continued.

Reinventing the No.6 role

Touching on Henderson's reinventing the number 6 role, Souness stated:

​"He's really athletic and when you're asking someone to sit there, they're not really using all their athleticism. He's got to be more disciplined in that role, he's got to have a more defensive head on and just try to read the game."

"When you're charging forward, a lot of it is off the cuff, but when you're playing in that holding position you're trying to assess, if we lose the ball, where's the danger?"

​Henderson the perfect fit for the captaincy

Much has been made of Henderson's captaincy at Liverpool under Klopp, with some suggesting that the German should look to appoint a different captain heading into the new season.

However, Souness has been impressed with the manner in which Henderson has taken to the responsibility of the armband. The England international has made a prime example both on and off the pitch and seems to be a perfect fit for the role.

​"Being the captain of a club like Liverpool is an enormous responsibility; you're forever being compared to people who have gone before you," ​Souness said.

​​"He looks to be a really steady character, which will stand him in good stead when things don't go well. We just have to start winning trophies now and, with him back, it gives us a far better chance," ​he concluded.