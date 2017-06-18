Manchester City in talks over Dani Alves signing

Manchester City are set to sign their third player of what is expected to be a busy summer transfer window, with coach Pep Guardiola looking to sign former player Dani Alves from Juventus.

Reuniting with an old player

City have been heavily linked with a move for a full-back having already removed Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna and Gaël Clichy from the squad, with the Citizens strongly linked to Tottenham's Kyle Walker.

Alves is one of the most coveted full-backs in the recent history of the game, with his best years coming during his time in Catalonia at Barcelona with Guardiola having signed him from Sevilla back in 2008.

Guardiola coached, and Alves played in, arguably the best team in recent memory, with the pair winning three La Liga titles, two Spanish Cups and two Champions League titles before the coach's exit back in 2012.

Alves has continued to go from strength to strength since his move to Juventus last summer, many might have been wary with Alves reaching the age of 34 but he was a crucial part in Juve winning Serie A, Coppa Italia and reaching the Champions League final.

The Brazilian currently only has a one year left on his current contract with The Old Lady, with The Guardian reporting that a bid of five million pounds would be sufficient to acquire his services.

We will show our true colours

It is time to reflect on what a generally disappointing season for the Eastlands club, with the club failing to lift any silverware with this season been the first time in Guardiola's career where he hasn't lifted a trophy come the end of the season.

Guardiola has already made a statement with the signings of Bernardo Silva and Ederson, Raheem Sterling was one of the bright sparks from last season and he stated that though it was "underwhelming" he believes the club can become a "real force".

"Last season was a little underwhelming in terms of what we expected," Sterling admitted to mancity.com. "We can take a lot of positives out of the season and take them into next year."

“With the team, the players and the manager we have," he stressed. "It’s looking to be good in the future."

“Once we become more streetwise," Sterling concluded. "We’ll be a real force."