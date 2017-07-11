Hull City sign Chelsea defender Ola Aina on season-long loan

Hull City's new manager Leonid Slutsky has made his first signing of the summer today as defender Ola Aina joined the club from Premier League side Chelsea on loan until the end of the 2017/18 season.

It is the first time that Aina has been loaned out from Stamford Bridge, as Antonio Conte wants the defender to gain more first-team experience which he is unlikely to get if he stayed with the Blues.

A player with a lot of potential

Aina arrives at the KCOM Stadium as a relatively low risk transfer for Hull as he arrives on a season-long loan. If he does not impress during his loan spell, then Hull have not wasted a significant transfer fee in securing his services. However, just because he is on loan, does not mean that he does not have the credentials to be an astute addition ahead of next season.

He has spent his whole career at Stamford Bridge, making just three appearances for the Blues to date. He has featured once in the EFL Cup against Bristol Rovers in what was his professional debut for the club. He was then given his Premier League debut as he came on in a 3-0 victory against Leicester City in October.

The 20-year-old has also represented England on the international stage and has played at Under 16, Under 17, Under 18, Under 19 and Under 20 level. However, he has recently declared his allegiance to Nigeria which could be a blow for the English national team in the future if Aina reaches his full potential.

Aina 'excited' about move

Aina told Hull City's official site that he is excited about the move and to test himself in The Championship next season as Hull look to gain an immediate return to the top flight. He said: "I'm very excited to be here and it is the start of a new chapter in my career."

He also noted how this is his first loan spell away from Stamford Bridge, meaning that it is a key moment in his career. He added: "It's my first loan move away from Chelsea and I just want to hit the ground running. I'm looking forward to getting to know all of my new team-mates during the training camp in Portugal."