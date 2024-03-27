Blackburn Rovers are back at home for the first time since the international break as they try and grab their first win under John Eustace.

Eustace, who took on Jon Dahl Tomasson's job in February, has still yet to oversee a Rovers win.

Good Friday's home side are sitting 17th in the table on 42 points, whilst 22nd placed Huddersfield Town are just three points below.

Greg Broughton, who is in charge of the club's finances, has recently spoken to local media Lancashire Telegraph on the most recent transfer window blunder.

It was admitted that when Rovers went to sign American International Duncan McGuire, that they did not press submit on the paper work in time for deadline day. Instead they had clicked save.

The latest on the interview with Greg Broughton can be found here: https://twitter.com/_ElliottJackson

Team news

Blackburn

It has been confirmed that Arnor Sigurdsson has picked up a "nasty knock" during the international break.

"Unfortunately Siggy (Sigurdsson) took a nasty knock at International level and might be out for the rest of the season, which will be a big loss," said Eustace.

Eustace had been impressed with his recent performances, he said: "I think he's come in for the last couple of games and has really showed his quality.

"He's somebody who can score goals. That's someone who we'll miss."

"Bucko (John Buckley) took a slight knock to the knee, he'll be touch and go for over the weekend."

Ipswich

No injuries or illnesses have been confirmed or published from the club at this time.

Keiran McKenna has said that during the break they have used the time well both in training and by playing a friendly match to keep the players up to speed.

Key players

Blackburn

Blackburn's most key player is Sammie Szmodics, who appeared twice for his country over the break.

"Second cap to top off an amazing week for me. Honoured to play for this country and can't wait for many more nights at the Aviva", he said via social media.

Rovers second high flying player Arnor Sigurdsson has picked up an injury and he will not be playing for the foreseeable future.

Sigurdsson, who the club signed in on-loan in 2023 before signing him full contract, has scored six goals in 20 appearances.

Striker Sam Gallagher has since 'stepped up his game' under John Eustace. He has featured in all but one game under the new manager.

Gallagher, who first came to Rovers on-loan from Southampton, has scored 34 goals in 169 appearances. Gallagher has a total of 181 career appearances with 37 goals.

Ipswich

Ipswich captain Sam Morsy has scored three goals this season. He also has 34 starts in all his 34 appearances.

Morsy joined the club from Middlesbrough in 2021. He has also featured for the likes of Wigan Athletic and Barnsley, where he won a promotion with each of them.

He will be looking to do so again, this time by taking Ipswich to the promised land.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Ewood Park, Blackburn, BB2 4JF.

How can I watch the game?

This game can be watched live on Sky Sports by fans in the UK and Ireland.

Can I still buy tickets?

Home fans can still buy tickets up until 15 minutes before kick-off.

Away fans tickets are now off-sale and they have sold their initial 3,500 and have been allocated an extra 1,000.