Arsenal vs Bayern Munich Preview: Gunners looking for a better show against German giants

Even this season, the season in which Arsenal won't be playing in the Champions League, they still need to complete their chore of facing Bayern Munich.

The Gunners will certainly be looking to do better than their previous two face offs with the Germans.

Although, Arsenal fans will be more relaxed about this outing due to there being no pressure on their shoulders.

The game will be held at a neutral stadium, in the Shanghai Stadium. The Gunners landed in China after starting their pre-season in Australia.

During their time down under, the Gunners took on Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers. Both games witnessed Arsenal come out triumphant.

However, the level of opposition has surely increased, so how will Arsenal look to come out on top?

Unleash the dynamic duo

Since arriving at Arsenal, the record signing Alexandre Lacazette has got 85 minutes of football under his belt.

Equally, Arsenal's main play-maker Mesut Özil has played the same amount. Annoyingly for Arsenal fans though, the two have yet to play at the same time.

Whether it be Arsene Wenger teasing the Arsenal faithful or just a coincidence, no matter who you support, Lacazette and Özil on the same pitch is enough to make you daydream.

Of course, it is only pre-season, but come on Arsene, don't play with Arsenal fan's hearts like that.

Start Reiss Nelson

One player that has certianly caught the eye, particularly against Sydney FC, is Reiss Nelson.

The attacking flair and confidence he had on the ball was unfathomable given his age and lack of experience in the Arsenal first team.

Many Arsenal fans will be looking forward to watching the youngster play against one of Europe's most elite, even if it is only a friendly.

He shown just how well he can link up with Özil, along with his excellent crossing ability. He's another player who's yet to play with Lacazette.